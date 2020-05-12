A garage was destroyed by fire Saturday evening in Defiance County’s Highland Township.
The Highland Township Fire Department was called at 8:15 p.m. to 13519 Oris St. According to Fire Chief Brent Davis, upon arrival, crews found a detached garage fully engulfed. The fire had extended to a car and a boat before the arrival of fire crews.
Also assisting were the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance and Noble Township fire crews and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Highland Township Fire Chief Brent Davis noted that “once crews were on scene they took a defensive attack on the fire knocking down heavy flames in the structure, trees and into nearby woods.”
Some 9,000 gallons of water was used, he added.
The structure was a complete loss.
No one was injured in the incident. Crews were on the scene for about 2.5 hours
