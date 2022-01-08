• Defiance County
Gaming night:
Teen gaming league takes place in the teen space in the Defiance Public Library each Monday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Grades 7-12 are invited to play video, tabletop and card games. Canceled Jan. 17 because the library is closed.
