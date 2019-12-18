Amy Galbraith has announced that she has filed petitions as a Republican candidate for Defiance County Clerk of Courts in the March primary.
If Galbraith is successful in the primary, she would qualify as a candidate for the November 2020 general election, with a four-year term beginning in January 2021 going to the winner.
Galbraith has been the elected clerk of courts for Defiance County since 2009. She has continued her education through the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association and has received her Ohio Clerk of Courts education certification.
As a public servant, Galbraith stated that she “feels it is very important to support our community,” and attends many community events. She is a trustee for the Defiance Area Foundation, a board member of the United Way’s Women’s Giving Circle, fundraising co-chairman for the Ohio Women’s Open and a member of Hicksville Rotary.
A lifelong residence of Defiance County, Galbraith lives in Defiance with her husband of 33 years, Scott. They have two adult daughters, Ali and Madeline.
