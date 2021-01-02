One of the most substantial projects in Defiance’s water plant history is about to take place in 2021, but despite the high pricetag, city water customers will not see a corresponding spike in rates this year — at least no increases are planned or being discussed at the moment.
The second year of a four-year package of water and sewer rate adjustments for city customers will be implemented in 2021, but not simply because the installation of the granulated-activated carbon (GAC) filtration system is expected to begin soon.
The package was approved by city council in December 2019 and included modest water rate increases to address a declining water fund balance, but it also included decreases in sewer rates because the balance on that side was more favorable.
The rates were based on consumption levels. Those at the minimum threshold or below, for example, might have seen their water bills decrease in 2020 with only slight hikes the next couple years.
In fact, the health of the sewer fund figured to decrease overall water and sewer rates for certain customers in 2020 (based on consumption level), leave them unchanged in 2021 and result in only slightly higher ones in 2022 and 2023.
This package was just the latest in the annual rate increases that city customers have become accustomed to over the years. It could have been higher because of the GAC project, but for timing.
City officials tried to coordinate the project with a reduction in old water plant debt. Some of that debt, brought on by past plant improvements, was scheduled to drop off during a three-year period.
According to city budget documents prepared by Defiance Finance Director John Lehner in the fall, one debt service obligation was due to drop off in 2020. Another, with a 2020 balance of $1.51 million, is scheduled to be paid off in 2023.
He told council during a meeting in May — when the GAC project’s estimated cost was lower than now — that “I think there is a little leeway above $8 million, but not much.”
Asked about the impact of the difference between an $8 million project and a $9 million project, he told The Crescent-News: that “there will be enough flexibility within the (water) fund to accommodate the slightly higher debt service.”
Without the above debt falling off, water rate increases “would have been staggering,” according to McDowell.
Another thing which is expected to help manage the GAC project’s cost to ratepayers is a 0% loan through the state that the city believes it will receive to finance construction.
The city also has three other water plant-related debt obligations that total $7.8 million, according to the city’s 2021 budget booklet prepared in the fall. A balance of $575,000 for one of those loans (to help fund GAC project engineering) is due to drop off in 2028 while $5.2 million for reservoir construction in 2007 and $2 million for the new Greenler Street water tower is set for payoff in 2037.
