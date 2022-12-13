A rate increase for tire disposal could be in the Defiance County Landfill’s future.
The landfill’s manager, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, discussed the matter during his weekly update at county commissioners’ meeting Monday morning.
Schlatter also touched on administrative issues concerning safety improvements planned on U.S. 24 in coming years as well as the possibility of grant funding to resurface part of Defiance County Road 424in the future (see related story on page ...)
He addressed the contingency for a landfill tire disposal fee increase only because Henry County is considering the same.
Referencing a recent conversation he had with Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller, Schlatter noted that Henry County commissioners are considering a hefty hike for their landfill near Malinta. This would be implemented to offset costs incurred by the facility — which serves only as a transfer station for waste — to process tires with a shredder.
The shreds are given away for free to those who want them, including Defiance County. Schlatter used tire shreds this year for the now completed improvement project on Power Dam Road, for example, as well as for internal road construction at the landfill.
Henry County’s landfill charges a rate for tire collection based on size. If county commissioners there were to implement a tire charge increase, Schlatter would like Defiance County commissioners to implement a commensurate increase.
The goal of this would be to eliminate competition with Henry County as a lower rate might cause more tires to be brought to Defiance County’s landfill.
Tires dropped off there are taken to Henry County for shredding, with the latter charging Defiance County a fee. Defiance County is one of many counties which takes its tires to Henry County for shredding.
Defiance County Commissioner Mick Pocratsky asked about the impact a rate hike might have on the likelihood that tires will be dumped illegally into a ditch.
“If it (rates) goes up, there’s no question about it,” said Schlatter. “The problem is we don’t need to be subsidizing it either, so that is the dilemma. So, we’ll probably just look at raising prices exactly the way they (do).”
The discussion caused Pocratsky to ask Schlatter if Defiance County should consider acquiring a tire shredder. Schlatter answered negatively, noting his concern about competition with Henry County. He also noted that tire shredders cost “several” hundred thousand dollars.
Any changes to the tire disposal rates are separate from regular rates charged at the county landfill on Canal Road, just south of Defiance.
And Schlatter noted that some consideration might be given for establishing a bulk rate on tire disposal. Dropping off a few tires may not come under a new rate for large amounts, he suggested.
According to Schlatter, Defiance County’s landfill has been losing a small amount of money on its tire collection. It too charges a certain fee for accepting discarded tires, then is charged a rate for Henry County to take them.
“We’ve been losing money, but not enough that I thought we should raise our rates,” said Schlatter. “And so we started looking at that, so I’m just telling you our current thinking so that you can have a little bit of time to start processing it and see what you think too. If they (Henry County) do a 50% price increase, we will probably just do the same thing ... because again we’re not trying to lose money on this, nor are we trying to make any. We’re just trying to provide the service to get them over there (Henry County) to get hem shredded so they don’t wind up some place that we don’t want them.”
