AuGlaize Village’s future continued to be a subject of Defiance County commissioners’ discussions Monday.
During their regular meeting, commissioners met with representatives of the Defiance County Historical Society, including President Trish Speiser, to consider an ongoing dispute about a possible lease for the county-owned facility. Commissioners want to extend a lease to the organization to continue AuGlaize Village’s maintenance and operation there, saying a 1975 contract is outdated.
But the historical society’s board has said no to a lease, and wants a more regular funding source rather than the annual allocations commissioners favor. This year, commissioners provided $14,000 for maintenance, in addition to $4,000 toward a part-time education coordinator from May through October.
Commissioners recently turned down the historical society’s request to place a 0.25-mill property tax levy before county voters in the hopes of securing regular funding for the village.
The two sides revisited the matter during an impromptu visit by historical society members at commissioners’ regular Monday session.
“Hopefully, there’s going to be a meeting to clarify” the advice rendered by the county prosecutor’s office (commissioners’ statutory legal counsel) and the advice of the county’s insurance agent, Speiser said.
Commissioners most recently had proposed a one-year lease for the facility, but the historical society isn’t interested, especially with commissioners stating last week that they would extend short leases to groups who would like to use the AuGlaize Village grounds for events. For example, last week commissioners verbally agreed to allow the group Underground Paranormal Network to hold its Whispers of the Past event on May 1-2.
“We’re certainly not going to sign a year’s lease” if commissioners have side agreements along the way, while the historical society continues to maintain the grounds, Speiser explained.
In fact, she said the historical society would be willing to sign a lease with commissioners for one of its three-day events, in which commissioners could “have the grounds ready for us.”
Plotts said commissioners aren’t opposed to a very short-term lease with the historical society.
“We’re open to leasing to them,” he said. “They would have to sign a weekend for the days they need it. We would have no issue with them as long as they fell under the guidelines.”
But he said that with “anybody” who “wants to do business” with commissioners, “we want to have a lease, period.”
Plotts said commissioners are looking for resolution of the ongoing dispute with the historical society.
“We want to keep it (AuGlaize Village) open,” he said.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Gwen Wofford of the 2020 Census. According to commissioners, she discussed “ways and reasons to maximize census participation,” explaining that “better census counts result in more federal money received and directly affects the federal congressional representation of the state.”
• received a monthly update from Tina Hiler and Amy Francis of Defiance County Senior Services. Their agency is serving approximately 400 meals per day, while the senior auxiliary recently generated $1,000 at a craft/bake sale, along with $175 during a wreath sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.