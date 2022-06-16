Future construction of a downtown Defiance park may be uncertain, but engineering could happen this year.
At least that’s Mayor Mike McCann’s plan if city council throws in its support.
The mayor presented council with a plan in past months to build Gateway Park on the Maumee River’s south bank, where buildings were demolished last year in Clinton Street’s 100 block. But no timeline was known, nor was there certainty about how soon the park might get built.
Because the land is in a flood plain, no occupied structures can be built there. However, tentative plans call for an amphitheater, water element, benches and the possibility of a small clock tower.
City officials aren’t sure how much this will cost, and they won’t know until an engineering study is completed. The city has gone back and forth about when these plans might come to fruition — based on other engineering priorities — but McCann now says engineering could be accomplished this year.
Officials are hopeful a private-public partnership can make the engineering and construction plans a reality.
“I believe that it’s going to be a public-private endeavor,” he said Tuesday.
The city is about to make a request for qualifications to engineering/consulting firms to determine what the planning effort will cost. If the engineering can be completed this year, McCann wants to ask city council to fund construction — at least partially — in the 2023 budget.
“Once we have those plans and a consensus, I would say we’re ready to start the process of how we’re going to pay for it,” he said. “We have no idea what this is going to cost.”
He said the park’s construction might have to be in phases.
“The project very likely will gave to be phased,” he said. “Not having an idea what it’s going to cost, it’s probably going to have to be phased. It might be a multi-year project.”
While McCann wants to move forward, he still faces some challenges from FEMA.
The federal agency provided most of the money to purchase the buildings in Clinton Street’s 100 block and to demolish them. That work was completed last year, but FEMA paperwork remains to be completed, according to the mayor.
He noted that the contractor also will need to fill in a low spot in the dirt that was leveled following the buildings’ removal.
McCann explained that the owner of the one remaining building that will be next to the park (River’s Edge Bar and Grille) has plans to install windows. This would give patrons a river view.
“We’re pretty excited about that,” McCann said.
