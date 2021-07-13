Some weather sirens were activated in Henry County Monday afternoon when reports of funnel clouds surfaced.
Henry County EMA Director Tracy Bush noted that funnels were reported in the Hamler area Monday afternoon. In speaking with the National Weather Service (NWS) and Putnam County EMS, he explained, sirens were activated.
No touchdowns were reported in Henry County, he said, while authorities kept an eye on the sky.
“As far as I know nothing touched down,” Bush told The Crescent-News Monday evening. And even if a funnel would have touched down, he said, wind speeds would have been very modest for a tornado at, perhaps, 50 miles per hour.
Several storm cells were visible Monday afternoon in Henry and Defiance counties in the 3:30-4:30 p.m. time frame, with very low hanging clouds and rain.
Bush confirmed that funnels were seen and indeed the NWS issued a special weather statement at 4:36 p.m. for Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, according to meteorologist Chris Roller of the NWS’ North Webster, Ind. office.
The advisory expired at 5:15 p.m. Monday, and was issued due to the possibility of “cold funnels,” which often do not touch down. If they do, he said, they often measure at EF0 or less on the Fujita scale which measures tornado strength — EF5 being the most destructive.
“As far as damage they are pretty weak,” Roller said.
A warm front moving from south to north created the weather activity, with storms moving generally in that direction.
“We did have a warm front that was kind of moving from south to north, and the showers and storms rooted in them were able to form funnel clouds,” Roller said. “The atmosphere was just right with the low-hanging clouds and a lot of moisture around, and the right amount of shear in the atmosphere to create funnel clouds.”
While no damage resulted from the funnel clouds as they did not touch down, heavy rainfall was an issue in some spots. For example, an area around Malinta picked up three inches Monday afternoon, according to Bush.
A forecast issued by the NWS Monday evening for Defiance included rain and/or thunderstorm chances through Saturday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.