Ohio communities seeking a particular state grant to help improve their downtown buildings can try for a "target of opportunity" state grant.
But this predecessor of a slightly better funded program for downtown revitalization offers some limited odds for success.
Statewide, only $1 million is available through the Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA) for Ohio's 77 rural counties, and only four communities are funded at $250,000 each. (The actual figure is $220,000, as $30,000 will go to administer the grant. In this case, Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization [MVPO], which handles grants in five area counties, would receive the funding.)
In the funding application process, each community teams with the private sector to identify three downtown buildings that need improvement to remove "blight."
Each building can receive $75,000 for improvements, but this must be met with a one-to-one match by the property owner, according to Dennis Miller of MVPO.
Among local communities, Hicksville submitted a funding application last year and is awaiting word, while Napoleon, Hamler and Bryan have expressed interest in applying. MVPO provides some of the legwork for applicants to proceed.
"There's a lot of background work we have to do like assessing the conditions of buildings before we get to the point of the application," explained Miller.
Miller concedes that the program is a long-shot for many communities because of the limited funding and grants, and said "I don't think it's worked very well. ... I guess their (the state's) idea is they would do fewer buildings and show a big impact on the few buildings they were working on."
A long-time member of the ODSA's economic development advisory committee, Miller said the program will be discussed at an annual meeting in November in Gahanna, a Columbus suburb.
He hopes to "see what we can do to work with the state to come up with a more viable program. ... I've been thinking about some suggestions."
The program morphed in 2019 from a competitive state downtown revitalization program through ODSA that, for years, had provided a little more funding that could be spread around more liberally.
For example, about $4 million was available statewide under the old guidelines and could be used for more buildings than the new program allows, according to Miller.
Defiance received four $400,000 grants — in 1994, 1997, 2007 and 2009 — for building facade improvements in the downtown and code-related upgrades. Other area communities such as Bryan, Napoleon and Wauseon have benefited in the past as well under the old program.
