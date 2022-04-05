COLUMBUS — State Reps. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, and Craig Riedel, R-Defiance, announced the release of funds Monday for new dredge equipment for Grand Lake St. Marys.
The Department of Natural Resources will receive $83,395 to replace dredge equipment that has been in operation on the lake — located in Auglaize County — for the past 21 years.
“This is a critical replacement for the lake,” said Manchester. “This updated equipment is needed to help keep the lake healthy.”
Over the past several years the dredge has been less productive due to failing parts. These funds will be used to replace major functions of the dredge to include, the electrical, hydraulic and computer hardware.
“These improvements are not only vital in improving the lakes natural habitat, but also protecting a major economical attraction to western Ohio,” said Riedel.
Grand Lake St. Marys over the past decade has been plagued by algae blooms that have affected the water quality and aquatic animal life. The addition of upgraded dredging equipment is expected to help with water quality by removing phosphorus that has built up in the sediments on the bottom of the lake, according to a press release issued by Riedel’s office.
The lake was originally constructed as a feeder reservoir for the Miami-Erie Canal. Today, it is a regional recreational attraction, offering boating, camping and swimming opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.