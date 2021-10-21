Continued fundraising efforts and memberships were topics of discussion at the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s board meeting Wednesday.
Fundraising remains a big consideration for the humane society, which relies primarily on private donations for its operation of the county-owned animal shelter on Ohio 15.
The shelter’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, informed the board that on Nov. 1 — coinciding with National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week (Nov. 1-7) — the humane society will begin selling merchandise through a website called “Bonfire.” This will include such things as T-shirts and mugs, and will help the humane society raise funds.
Weaner told The Crescent-News following Wednesday’s meeting that initially the agency may conduct a two-week campaign to “see what we get.” And “if we get a decent response,” the merchandise can be kept on the website.
According to Weaner, the Bonfire website will handle all of the inventory and shipping, and take a portion of the funds raised.
“This is just an easy way to get some merchandise out,” she said. “It really doesn’t cost us anything.”
Keeping with fundraising matters, Weaner explained that a letter will be sent out to past donors seeking financial help. This strategy will be employed because for the second straight year the humane society has canceled its largest fundraiser event due to coronavirus concerns.
Increased memberships also are being sought, with 65 presently.
Board members Gary Dowler and Randy Deniston expressed disappointment that the figure isn’t higher, with Dowler stating “it seems like we should have 500.”
But the board’s president, Jeremy Otte, urged patience, noting that “it takes time. I bet you in two years we’ll have 300 memberships or more. It takes time to get the word out and get people in that system.”
On another front, the board reviewed the monthly humane agent’s report.
Weaner noted that on Monday the society handled a case in which five dogs in poor health were brought in. All were emaciated with many fleas, she said.
Speaking of humane cases, Weaner informed The Crescent-News that authorities are “very close” to filing a charge against the person responsible for shooting a cat in the head with a large arrow. The cat survived and was taken to Friends of Felines Rescue Center south of Defiance.
“A charge might be coming,” she said. “We’re very close.”
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 23 dogs were taken in during September, along with 12 cats. Thirteen cats were adopted in September, as well as 22 dogs. Eight dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 26 dogs as of Monday, along with 33 cats.
• approved a financial report for September showing net income down by $16,817.94. This compares to an increase of $17,162.29 in September 2020.
• thanked Greater Goods Charity and Chewy for donated supplies.
• scheduled a strategic planning meeting from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Defiance Eagles.
• thanked board member Deniston for helping organize the humane society’s second golf outing of the year.
• learned that health insurance rates will be going up in 2022. While a 15% increase is forecast, Weaner said the humane society is working with its insurance company to seek cheaper rates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.