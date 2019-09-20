CONTINENTAL — The Packs for Pirates weekend food program at Continental Elementary School, now in its fifth year, continues to be a blessing for youth who may not have enough to eat between Friday-Monday during the school year.
What began as a conversation at a committee meeting at Continental United Methodist Church (UMC), has grown into a program that currently reaches 70 youth in grades K-12, and also includes siblings at home not currently in school.
The program is designed so that students (and siblings) who qualify, receive a bag of food to take home each Friday that includes two breakfasts, two lunches, two suppers, two snacks and two drinks. The names of those involved are kept confidential.
Anita Elkins, retired Continental Elementary School librarian and a member of Continental UMC, explained that the program is on solid financial footing for the 2019-20 school year. However, fundraising efforts for the 2020-21 school year are now underway to keep the program on solid financial ground into the future.
“We will be sending out letters to businesses and other groups by the end of the month, we will also have flyers at the school, at businesses in town and at churches,” said Elkins. “The flyers explain who we are, what we do and about opportunities to fund the project. The reason we do it at this time of year, is for companies that need to have their donation budget in place for fiscal year 2020 by the end of the year.
“Right now we are very well supported, and we are grateful for that,” added Elkins. “This weekend at the Continental Fall Fest, we will be selling Amish fry pies, and Split Ends Salon (the sponsor of an annual 5K run during the festival) will once again donate the proceeds from the race to Packs for Pirates. Later this fall, we are planning a spaghetti supper fundraiser as well.”
The program, which falls under the umbrella of Continental United Methodist Church, is currently sending out about 70 packs each Friday. Joni Swager has been the food buyer for Packs for Pirates since its inception, and through her shrewd shopping, the cost per pack is $3.50-$4.
“Joni is just a great bargain shopper, she scours through the ads, uses as many coupons as she can, and she buys a lot in bulk,” said Continental Elementary principal Tracy Potts. “She travels to Campbell’s (in Napoleon) and buys a lot of product there, too.
“The number of meals we’ve been able to supply kids is significant and important,” said Potts. “It’s very comforting to know that some of our students are getting meals over the weekend that wouldn’t necessarily have as much to eat. For kids to come ready to learn at school, they need food in their stomachs and the right frame of mind. This program helps them do that, and it translates to their academic performance.”
In the past, student organizations have volunteered to sort and pack the bags that go home on Fridays. This year, however, students being served by intervention specialist Lisa Benton are sorting the items, while multiple disabilities teacher Melissa Winkle’s students are packing the bags. Both teachers are using the experience to teach lessons to their students.
“Each time I bring my students (3-4 kids) down to sort (on Wednesdays), I’ll use it as either a math unit or a social studies unit,” said Benton. “I tell the kids the number of items we need, then kids sort the items that are set out, for example, by seven rows of 10. As they sort them, we practice counting by 1s, 2s, 5s and 10s, and we have conversation about dietary needs and what items they like the best.
“I reinforce in the kids that this is a community project, and that they’re helping other students, although secretly I’m using it as an education process in my classroom,” added Benton. “They enjoy helping others that use the program.”
Winkle’s class packs the bags on Thursdays, that go home with the students anonymously on Fridays.
“I have fourth- through sixth-graders, and packing the bags is a good life skill for them,” said Winkle. “Each student takes a bag, and puts one item that is sorted in front of them into that bag, with 14 items in all going into one bag. My kids say it’s like playing grocery store, which is a lot of fun for them. At the end, the kids tie a knot in the bag, and we put the right amount of bags in the spot where each class is marked.
“Packs for Pirates is a great program, and I really enjoy the way we incorporate packing the bags into our lessons,” continued Winkle. “For some of these kids, they don’t get the experience of going to the grocery store and putting items in a cart, so this is a really great experience for them. They are helping other students, and that makes them feel good.”
Program volunteers Shelly Kosch and Bev Schmunk are more than happy to be involved.
“If we didn’t have this, I don’t know what some of the kids would do,” said Kosch. “It makes a huge difference. The kids who receive the packs are grateful, and the kids who don’t are happy it’s here for the students who need it.”
Said Schmunk: “I know my husband (Pastor Schmunk of Continental UMC) has a heart for kids, and he and I are pleased to be a part of this. Making sure kids are getting fed who need to be fed is a big deal, and I’m happy to help.”
Elkins expressed sincere appreciation for everyone who has donated to the program in the past, and she’s hopeful that support will continue.
“We appreciate the people who have helped us so much. There are so many in town, but we also have people and students that have moved away or graduated that send us a check every month,” said Elkins. “There are so many people who care, and we’ve been blessed and pleased with the support of everyone. We are so thankful for the support, and the support in the future.”
