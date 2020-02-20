Fundraising efforts were a topic of considerable discussion at the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s monthly board meeting Wednesday evening at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Board treasurer Lisa Wiesenauer volunteered to lead the humane society’s ongoing fundraising efforts.
Board chairman Rick Edmonds told members that “we just need somebody who is kind of coordinating or following up on the different subcommittees.”
Edmonds noted the need for additional fundraisers, other than the humane society’s largest fundraisers — an annual golf outing (at Eagle Rock Golf Club) and its fall event at the Defiance Eagles.
Suggestions included a reverse raffle, an event at the animal shelter to bring more people there, a 5K run or something involving K-9 units from the county sheriff’s office and city police department.
As part of the discussion, the board considered ideas for giving the humane society’s largest annual fundraiser a new name.
Wiesenauer suggested a regular name, with a specific theme each year to provide some variation.
Last year it was named the “Howl-o-ween Masquerade Ball,” but members agreed Wednesday with a suggestion to call it the “Fur Fest.”
Board member Randy Deniston cautioned about having more than one fundraiser per quarter.
“You don’t want to totally saturate the market for fundraising either,” he said.
Speaking of humane society finances, the board approved Wiesenauer’s monthly report.
It showed that net income was down $6,563.62 through January when compared to the same time last year. However, Wiesenauer explained that the humane society had received a $6,000 donation last year.
In other business Wednesday:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 17 dogs were adopted in January, along with 14 cats. Six cats were taken in during January, along with 26 dogs. Eight dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 17 dogs as of Monday, along with 18 cats.
• Lisa Weaner, Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter executive director, informed the board that the year’s first spay/neuter event for dog and cats was held on Feb. 11 at the animal shelter, and went well. This replaces a service that had been provided by “Hope for Animals,” in which local dogs and cats were taken to Fort Wayne for spay/neuter.
• the board was informed that board member Kyle Oleski has resigned due to work reasons. The board can have up to 15 members, and now has four vacancies.
• Weaner recognized several persons for their help in either donating materials or services to the shelter. They included employee Evan Shininger, board member Julie Miller, board member Jeff Batt and Hicksville veterinarian Dr. Karen Pedden.
• Miller agreed to cover the cost of a sponsorship in a Crescent-News contest for kids, while Deniston also offered to help with other needs.
• learned that the company Church and Dwight Co., Fostoria, donated 12 pallets of cat litter. Weaner estimated that this will save the shelter about $4,000 if figured at retail cost.
• the board approved a motion accepting offers to install a new water heater at the animal shelter, activate the shelter property’s well (in lieu of city water) and install new downspouts. Batt explained that the services will be provided at cost.
• Weaner told the board she plans to attend a seminar on Feb. 26 concerning planned giving.
• the board noted that the next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 18 at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.