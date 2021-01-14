• Defiance County

Fundraiser cancelled:

The annual Martin Luther King pancake and sausage breakfast scheduled each January on MLK Day will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MLK scholarship program has been supported in part by the breakfast, with all proceeds going to support the scholarship program.

Donations to the MLK I Have a Dream Scholarship Program may be sent to Citizens in Action, 925 S. Clinton St., postal mailbox 23, Defiance 43512.

