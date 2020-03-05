More than 25 years ago, Defiance’s downtown property owners tapped into a state grant program to provide help in fixing up their buildings.
The 1994 revitalization grant was one of six the city would receive over a 20-year period through the early 2010s. Several hundred thousand dollars was made available each time, and was matched with funds provided by building owners.
The money was divided up in varying amounts among participating building owners to allow smaller projects ranging from code upgrades to roof repairs and facade improvements.
All totaled, the grant program fostered public and private investment of $8-$9 million, according to Niki Warncke, Defiance’s city planner.
“Those grants really helped us,” she stated, noting their usefulness with building maintenance. “That was a great program for them (building owners), even if you just needed a new sign or canopy.”
But the program has changed considerably since then.
This became clear during Defiance City Council’s meeting Tuesday night when council approved an ordinance allowing application for a highly competitive community development block grant of up to $250,000.
The grant would be used by owners of a building at 319 and 321 Clinton St. — between Meek’s Pastry Shop and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau — to make structural improvements and other maintenance-related work, according to Warncke.
However, she said the grant request — which requires at least a one-to-one funding match — is a “really, really long shot just based on the numbers.”
The state is making available only $1 million statewide for an entire year — less than what had been offered in past years — so only a few larger projects will be funded, Warncke indicated.
The property owners (Rio Tinto LLC) will need more than the $250,000 being sought through the grant, as the necessary upgrades at 319 and 321 Clinton St. are estimated at $955,000, according to Warncke.
During an interview Wednesday, she said there aren’t any other grant funding opportunities presently for bolstering downtown revitalization. And there is no prospect that the program guidelines and funding available of years past will be returning soon, she indicated.
The options for assisting building owners with public money are limited at the moment.
The downtown is in the midst of a community reinvestment area, but this only allows the abatement of property taxes on new investments. And the city also has a revolving loan fund for a prospective downtown business that might create jobs through new investment, but this is only a loan and comes with no grant funds.
Although building owners with enough capital could invest their own money at any time, Warncke said “people are looking for grants because it’s expensive to maintain those buildings.”
So, she said she’s talked with Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Director Kirstie Mack about the possibility of approaching a local foundation to see if some financial help could be made available for downtown building owners.
“It could be any foundation,” Warncke said. “I don’t have a meeting set up yet. I had talked to Kirstie Mack about it. ... It was kind of brainstorming.”
Asked where this falls in her list of priorities, Warncke expressed its importance as part of a bigger downtown picture.
For example, the city recently took ownership of the 1918 school building on Arabella Street in hopes that it can be turned over to a developer for a new use.
The city also is trying to acquire buildings on the west side of the 100 block of Clinton Street (just south of the Maumee River), primarily using federal and state emergency management agency funds. Officials want to remove the buildings there and use the space to bolster riverfront development.
Warncke believes these two projects can’t be separated from the improvement of Defiance’s downtown buildings.
“If we’re going to work on the 1918 building and riverfront development ... this is a part of that,” she said. “If we’re going to find a developer for the 1918 building, they’re going to want to know what else you’re doing in your downtown. They all kind of play off each other.”
