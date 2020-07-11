• Putnam County
Fun music:
At 11 a.m. on July 14 and 28 via Facebook, musician Matt Keeler will be performing live. Children of all ages will enjoy this family fun musical event. Sponsored by the Friends of the Putnam County District Library. Visit the website for more summer programs at www.mypcdl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.