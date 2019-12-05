Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Andrew Casanova, 18, Adrian, Mich., UPS warehouse, and Trinity Damon, 19, Palmyra, customer service.
Ren Ackerman Jr., 39, Archbold, foreman, and Heather Fruchey, 41, Archbold, accountant.
Aaron Sipe, 35, Wauseon, machinist, and Chalsey Myers, 31, Wauseon, unemployed.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Erin Williams, Delta, vs. Joel Williams, Delta. Divorce.
Bradley Thompson, Fayette, vs. Tara Thompson, Lynchburg, Va. Divorce.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing, Charlotte, N.C., vs. Ainsley Kretz, Delta. Foreclosure.
April Brown, Delta, vs. Matthew Hitt, Swanton. Other civil.
Eric Rash, Wauseon, and Chaz Rash, Wauseon. Dissolution.
Melba Perlatti, Archbold, vs. Michael Perlatti, Murrieta, Calif. Divorce.
William Coburn, address unavailable, vs Leslie Coburn, Morenci, Mich. Divorce.
Barbara Wixom, West Unity, vs. Wendy Adams, Fayette. Other civil.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Stephanie Tussing, Bryan, and Jeremy Tussing, Jackson, Mich. Dissolution of marriage.
Jason Viers, Montpelier, and Elisha Viers, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Wendy Wilson, Hudson, Mich., vs. Kevin Wilson, Pioneer. Divorce.
Quicken Loans Inc., Detroit, vs. Richard Seeman, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Stephanie Jaggers, Stryker, and David Akins, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, vs. Brian Keil, Toledo. Foreclosure.
Darnell Shaffer, Bryan, vs. Altenloh Brinck & Co. U.S., Bryan. Workers’ compensation.
Lucas Hutchinson, Bryan, vs. Stand Firm LLC, West Unity. Workers’ compensation program.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates, address unavailable, vs. Kathy Pena Deheus, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Ryan Stuckey, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
TD Bank USA, Brooklyn Park, Minn., vs. Charles W. Graser III, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Atlantic Credit & Finance Assignee of HSBC, Roanoke, Va., vs. Timothy Barnett, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC San Diego, Calif., vs. Jamie Taylor, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Michael Cooper, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Anthony and Misty Graham to Robert and Brenda Gilbert, 1009 Lois Clarke Lane.
Charles Sheperd to Thomas Thompson, 860 E. Mulberry St.
Mario and Jocelyn Rodriguez to Amerifirst Financial Corp., 935 W. High St.
Ann Hummel to Susan Schliesser, 412 Pleasantwood Ave.
Charles Sheperd to Paul Marhover Jr., 721 S. Main St.
Samuel Miller to Karen Lost, 420 E. Bement St.
H. Jean Bouldrey to Russell and Angela Daview, 321 W. Butler St.
R. Stanford Short to James Short and Rebecca Calaway, 209 John St.
Center Township —
Leon and Pamela Franks to Bradley and Valerie Eickhoff, 05875 County Road 10.
Florence Brandt to Richard Brandt, 04337 County Road 13.
