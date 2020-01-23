Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Angela Mitchell, Delta. Foreclosure
Lakeview Loan Serving, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Rory Figley, Lyons. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Donald Mock, trustee, to Tyler Risner, 13397 County Road M, Wauseon.
German Township —
Chad Weible to Donnie Summers and Mary Guthrie, 306 S. Lincoln St., Archbold.
Michael Childs, trustee, to Care and Share and Thrift Inc., 1205 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Jeremy and Gretchen King, trustee, to Cacey Puehler, 105 Lugbill Road, Archbold.
Paul and Marilyn Siebenmorgen to Donald and Tiffany Siegel, 405 Quail Run, Archbold.
Ronald Litchfield, et al, to Christine Minnemeyer, 100 Lincoln St., Archbold.
Sheena and Jacob Kuhl to Huntington National Bank, 309 Middle St., Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Joann Mohr, Edon, and Donald Mohr, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Paige Esterline, Pioneer, and Dakota Esterline, Stone Mountain, Ga. Dissolution of marriage.
Charles Blank, Montpelier, and Tammy Blank, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Heather Dunson, Bryan, vs. Adam Dunson, Bryan. Divorce.
PNC Bank National Association, Miamisburg, vs. Dustin Carr, Edon. Foreclosure.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Joseph Wilcox, et al. Foreclosure.
Farm Credit Mid-America, Louisville, Ky., vs. David Weber and James Weber, both of Pioneer, et al. Foreclosure.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Michael Benedict and Autumn Benedict, both of West Unity. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Aaron White, Cocoa, Fla., vs. Ryan Powers Trucking LLC, Fayette. Workers’ compensation.
James Nowak, Toledo, vs. Donna Counts, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Gregory Welch, Edon. Money judgment.
Cody Trowbridge, Bryan, and Hayley Trowbridge, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Brittany Grime, Stryker, vs. Brian Gill, Canonsburg, Pa. Divorce.
Bonnie Bumbaugh, Bryan, vs. Edmund Bumbaugh, Bryan. Divorce.
Tracey Teegardin, Summerville, S.C., vs. Martha Teegardin, Edgerton. Divorce.
Tina Bass, Montpelier, vs. Dustin Bass, Edon. Divorce.
Lakeview Loan Services LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Debra Burrows. Foreclosure.
Dan Christy, Ney, vs. Titan Tire Corp. of Bryan, Quincy, Ill. Workers’ compensation.
On the dockets
The Huntington National Bank, address unavailable, vs. Ronald Stuber, address unavailable. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Synchrony Bank, Hebron, Ky., vs. Michael Pippin, Bryan. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Vicki Peterson, Bryan, vs. William Peterson, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Bank of America NA, Columbus, vs. Susan Crites, Edgerton, for payment of $17,998.80. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Alfredo Garcia, Bryan. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Juliana Vandemark, Bryan. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Barclays Bank Delaware, Columbus, vs. Timothy Thompson, West Unity. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Gregory Kieffer, West Unity. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Bank of America, Columbus, vs. Amy Tressler, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Cavalry SPV I, Columbus, vs. Leon Hart, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Ford Motor Credit Company, Mesa, Ariz., vs. Justin Lashaway, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
John Marquis Jr. to Danielle Skiver, 339 W. Bryan St.
Michael Joseph Padisak to William Kenety VI, 509 Oakwood Ave.
Johnathon Miller to Garrison Foust, 413 Olive Drive.
Brian Lee Gritzmaker to Jennifer Cox, 624 S. Lynn St.
Ronald and Dorothy Thompson to George and Laura Gretzinger, 111 Huntington Drive.
Huard Properties LLP to Design Seven Properties LLC, 25 S. Beech St.
BJ Wilson Enterprises LLC to Mark Farnham, 505 Woodward Ave.
Center Township —
David and Opal Downs to Tyler Steury, 09664 County Road C
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.