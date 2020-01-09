Fulton County
Marriage licenses
James Frye, 73, Delta, retired, and Jane Vollmar, 70, Delta, retired.
Kody Garcia, 22, Wauseon, factory, and Samantha Hutchins, 22, Wauseon, factory.
Ryan Richardson, 38, Delta, physician assistant, and Ryan Smith, 38, Delta, teacher.
Jeffrey Killian, 48, Archbold, plumbing associate, and Johanna Fritz, 48, Archbold, student.
Alan Amos II, 31, Archbold, factory, and Nichole Wyse, 29, Archbold, direct service personal.
Douglas Griffin, 57, Coldwater, Mich., UPS feeder driver, and Patricia Russell, 58, Tekonsha, Mich., homemaker.
Dennis Thiel, 59, Wauseon, service manager, and Rebecca Dallas, 56, Wauseon, musician.
Patrick Chittum, 52, Wauseon, industrial maintenance, and Jennifer Smith, 39, Wauseon, RN.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Keith Shidler, Swanton and Shelby Shidler, Holland. Dissolution of marriage.
Sara Yohnke, Delta, vs. Daniel Yohnke, Delta. Divorce.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Erin Borck, Delta. Foreclosure.
Vanessa Booth, Archbold, vs. Joshua Adkins, Huntington, W.Va. Foreign support.
Devonn Ritchie, Odessa, Texas, vs. Trey Pontious, Delta. Foreign support.
Samantha Currier, Montpelier, vs. Joshua Adkins, Huntington, W.Va. Foreign support.
Penny Weber, Delta, vs. Donald Weber, Delta, defendant. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Breanne Klatt, Bryan, and Alexander Klatt, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Catherine Jordan, Swanton, and Jimmie Jordan Jr., Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Tabitha Elliott, Swanton, vs. Ryan Elliott, Whitehouse. Divorce.
U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Clifford Canfield, Fayette. Other civil.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, vs. Aaron Price, Swanton. Other civil.
James Storrs, Fayette, vs. Marites Mencede, address unavailable. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Kirk Rufenacht to Jack Manz, 18453 County Road H, Wauseon.
New Home Development Company to Luke and Lindsey Boyers, 259 W. Elm, Wauseon.
Lawrence II and Julie Lowry to Cheryl and Jason Hough, 11272 County Road 17, Wauseon.
Eldor and Rozella Gruenhagen to Beverly Brennan, trustee, County Road B, Wauseon.
Eugene Burkholder, trustee, to Tyson and Jenna Andrews, County Road 17, Wauseon.
Timothy and Carol Sims to Timothy and Vicki Wolf, Fairway Lane, Wauseon.
Kevin and Dexter Wyse to Planson Family Partners, LP, 19691, 19607 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
Planson Family Partners, LP, to Planson Family Partners, 19691, 19607 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
Dale and Geneva Wyse, trustees to Gregory and Stacey Wyse, 15667 County Road ST, County Road 16 rear, Wauseon.
German Township —
Albert Jr. and Sandra Babcock to Craig and Bonnie Gors, 316 Stryker St., Archbold.
Richard Jr. and Cathy Selgo, trustees, to Johnathon and Kimberly Drewes, 1706 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Beamont Holdings, LLC, to Michael Childs, 109 E. Mechanic St., Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
James Kenner, Edgerton, and India Kenner, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Brent Van Horn, Montpelier, and Summer Van Horn, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Amanda Brenneman, Bryan, vs. David Brenneman, Bryan. Divorce.
Michael Simerly, Edon, vs. Ashlee Simerly, Edgerton. Divorce.
Orville Pettry Jr., West Unity, vs. Paulette Pettry, Wauseon. Divorce.
Quicken Loans Inc., Detroit, vs. Clinton Barrett and Kimberly Harris, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Ditech Financial LLC, Tempe, Ariz., vs. Allan Pastor, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
HSBC Bank USA, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Peggy Freese and Eugene Freese, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Michael O’Brien, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Crosscountry Mortgage Inc., Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Stephen Cutchall and Jennifer Cutchall, Stryker. Foreclosure.
Kevin Kinney, Bryan, vs. CK Technologies LLC, Montpelier, et al. Workers’ compensation.
Randall Beck, Archbold, and Lori Beck, Alvordton, et al, vs. Michael Morgan and Tim Jones, both of Oxford, Miss., et al. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Timothy Thompson, address unavailable. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
GenFed Financial Credit Union, Akron, vs. Bradley Glaser, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Allison Konz, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Kimberly Wheeler, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Unifund CCR LLC, Cincinnati, vs. E.S. Wallace, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, et al, vs. Patricia Espinoza and Adam Espinoza, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Columbus, vs. Carrie Fitzsimmons, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Martix Acquisitions, Columbus, vs. Randall Flinn, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Barclays Bank Delaware, Columbus, vs. Tracey Wamer, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Deborah Cline, Edon. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Jefferson Capital Systems, St. Cloud, Minn., vs. Paul Cohoon, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Leona Laporte, address unavailable, vs. Mattern Construction, address unavailable. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
James Joseph Berry to Edgar Frank, 312 E. Bryan St.
Thomas and Kathlee Foster to Chad Wanstedt, 609 W. Bryan St.
Daycare LLC to Kensington Holdings LLC, 231 N. Main St.
J. Scott Wyse to David Motter, 115 Holden St.
Fisher, c/o Michele L. Gurwell, to Michele L. Gurwell, 323 E. South St.
Stryker Village —
Billie Fonseca to Kristin Fonseca, 401 S. Defiance St.
Center Township —
Patricia Bartley to Jennifer and Raymond Tarkington, 12269 County Road A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.