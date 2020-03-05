Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Rebecca Nease, Delta, vs. Michael Mariea, Oregon. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Amber Harrington, West Unity, and Jeremiah Harrington, Waldron, Mich. Dissolution of marriage.
U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Timothy Pasch, Lyons. Other civil.
Bluevine Capital Inc., Redwood, Calif., vs. Shawn Netcher, Wauseon. Other civil.
Korin Forrest, Fayette, vs. Jonathan Depew, Fayette. Domestic violence civil protection order.
TD Auto Finance, LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., vs. Adam Bowers, Archbold. Other civil.
Michelle Vance, Wauseon, vs. Chris Vance II, Toledo. Support modification.
U.S. Bank National Association, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. John Reeves, Delta. Foreclosure.
Rachel Perkins, Wauseon, vs. Randall Perkins, Wauseon. Support modification.
April Schelling, Wauseon, vs. Zachary McCauge, Defiance. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Christopher Leffler, Delta, vs. Christie Leffler, Delta. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Joan Vasvery to Shelly Vasvery, 10986 County Road M, Wauseon.
Brett Westhoven to Andrew and Shayla Mayer, 04132 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Jennifer Smith to Ray Patterson, 447 Marshall St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Michael Short and Sally Roth to Michael and Dana Short, 02732 County Road 25, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Savannah Woolace, Stryker, and Kyle Wallace, Stryker. Dissolution.
Andrew Zaleski, Bryan, and Bobby Joe Zaleski, Bryan. Dissolution.
Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, vs. Ronald Stuber and Deborah Stuber, both of Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Loretta Burkhart, Montpelier, et al. Foreclosure.
Progressive Max Insurance Co., Mayfield Heights, vs. Tina Neary, Dresden. Money judgment.
Gabrielle Lee Siler and Beau Siler, addresses unavailable. Dissolution of marriage.
Benjamin Groll, Styker, and Heather Groll, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Jenna Schneider, Bryan, and Joshua Schneider, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Dustin Gillett, Bryan, and Amy Gillett, Pioneer. Dissolution of marriage.
Hannah Mason, Stryker, and Zachary Mason, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Derrick Beck, Bryan, and Lisa Beck, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Brandy Miller, West Unity, vs. Brett Miller, Wauseon. Divorce.
Michael Kupfersmith, Pioneer, vs. Chrystal Kupfersmith, Pioneer. Divorce.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Shelby McKelvey, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, vs. Betty Richards, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Brenda Eitniear, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, vs. Jeffrey Lizenberg, Alvordton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Genfed Financial Credit Union, Akron, vs. Shane Feeney, Bryant. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Cameron E. Toncray, Belpre. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, vs. Tracy Valentine, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Judy Sentle, Alvordton.
Genfed Financial Credit Union vs. Shawn Brandeberry, Bryan.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Joshua Goller, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, vs. Benjamin Draggoo, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank vs. Donald Adkins Jr., Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Shirley Young to Jeffrey Young, 1323 Bavarian Lane, 337 E. Trevitt St.
Ingersoll Financial Midwest Land Trust to Midwest Home Management LLC, 891 E. Bryan St.
Esther Rosendaul to Lori Alcide, 203 Glen Arbor Drive.
Carl and Cheryl Yarger to FSB Investment 1 LLC, 1318 E. High St.
Sy and AE Champada to Jose Castillo, 612 W. Bryan St.
David Brown to Sean Roose, 703 Avenue A.
Jack Hallock Jr. to J. Hallock Properties LLC, 513 S. Beech St. and 703 S. Lynn St.
Nancy Edward to Thomas and Holly Jackson, 411 E. South St.
S. Mohre Investments to Peggy and Franklin Lantz Jr., 333 W. Hamilton St.
Center Township —
John Pearson to Herman’s Holsteins LLC, 03519 County Road 8.
