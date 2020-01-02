Fulton County

Marriage licenses

Isaac Jeffers, 27, Wauseon, machine operator, and Chelsea Crowell, 27, Wauseon, nurse.

Timothy Short, 29, Wauseon, laborer, and Brittany Stilwill, 27, Wauseon, bookkeeper.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Nicole Hall, Wauseon, and Anthony Hall, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.

Shantell Cupp, Wauseon, vs. James Cupp, Fort Wayne. Support enforcement.

Amanda Galbraith, Wauseon, and Devin Galbraith, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.

Edward Davis, Swanton, vs. Ashley Manera, Swanton. Domestic violence civil protection order.

Sherri Cordy, Wauseon, and Nathan Cordy, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.

Robert Rinehart, Wauseon, vs. Walmart, Columbus. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Steve Noirot to Kiefer Holdings LLC, 13020 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.

Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County to Connor and Jessica Gray, 910 Zenobia St., Wauseon.

Robbie Tanner to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust, 420 Ottokee St., Wauseon.

John and Anna Funk, co-trustees, to Eugenes Family Holdings LLC, County Road H & 17-3, Wauseon.

German Township —

James Oyer to Joyce Frey, 409 North Pointe Drive, Archbold.

Williams County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Dorothy Heitzmann, Bryan, and Brian Heitzmann, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.

Jonah Brown, Edgerton, vs. Matsu Ohio Inc., Columbus, et al. Money judgment.

Journal entries

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Matthew Huffman, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.

Velocity Investments LLC, Wall, N.J., vs. Anthony Owen, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.

State Farm Bank, Bloomington, Ill., vs. Lorraine Smith, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Tracey Hunt, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.

Real estate transfers

Bryan City —

JJ Estates LLC to Scott and Heather Koerner, 1210 Bavarian Lane.

Mark Hoeffel to Noah Johnson, 204 W. Mulberry St.

Amerifirst Financial Corporation to Key Holdings LLC, 935 W. High St.

Dynasty Holding LLC to Jesse and Alicia Leonard, 416 Center St.

Edgerton Village —

Elizabeth Tavares and Harold Stilson to Maria Klender, 213 E. Bement St.

Stryker Village —

Maria Valderas to Kimberly and John Oiler, 113 E. Short St.

Pulaski Township —

Sandra Bowman to William Vrabel, 102 Glenworth Ave.

