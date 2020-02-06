Fulton County
Marriage license
Dalton Goelzenleuchter, 26, Lyons, farmer, and Sierra Harris, 24, Lyons, dialysis technician.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Michael Westmeyer, Swanton, vs. Andrea Westmeyer, Swanton. Divorce.
Jordin Sovine, Archbold, vs. Robert Sovine, Stryker. Divorce.
Twin Cities Lawn & Landscape, Archbold, vs Flashover Maintenance LLC, Lima, Stryker. Other civil.
Kristie Weiss, Swanton, and Darin Weiss, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Jerry Borton and Gene Borton to Brett and Laurie Wyse, County Road K, Wauseon, 110 acres.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Gerald Zyjewski, 39, West Unity, and Tori Parmer, 35, West Unity.
John Sekela, 58, Bryan, and Lisa Payden, 56, Northwood.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Gerry Lee Properties LLC to Jill Nichols, 322 S. Cherry St.
Michael and Sabrina Lovejoy to Christina Layman, 109 Baker St.
Stryker Village —
Colin Waisner to Jessica Roberts, 112 E. Church St.
Center Township —
Anthony Steffes to Adam Wesley Dunson, 200 Brown Drive.
Robert Lovejoy to Renee Love and Ricky Lovejoy, 02164 Ohio 576.
