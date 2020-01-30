Fulton County
Marriage licenses
David Siefker, 49, Wauseon, factory, and Heather Wilson, 48, Wauseon, office manager.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Maria Saucedo, Wauseon, vs. IAC Wauseon, LLC, Wauseon. Worker’s compensation.
Bank of America, Newark, Del., vs. Yvonne Lather, Wauseon. Other civil.
Choummaly Rata, Wauseon, vs. Pang Rata, Archbold. Divorce.
The Cincinnati Insurance Co., Cincinnati, vs. Zachary Morrow, Archbold. Other civil.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Lucas Hernandez, Pettisville. Other civil.
Melissa Cogan, Wauseon, vs. Quadco Rehabilitation Center Inc., Stryker. Worker’s compensation.
Newrez LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Terry Smallman, Delta. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Patricia Garcia to Brenda Stickley, 608 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon.
Abigail Kehres and Aaron Mahnke to Dylan McCance, 444 Cedar St., Wauseon.
Alban Seigneur and Andrea Kohli to Carol Nofziger, trustee, County Roads 12-1 and H, Wauseon.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Castle 2020 LLC, 420 Ottokee St., Wauseon.
Bryan Pressnell to James and Patsy Groeneweg, 420 Indian Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
Butch Frey Equipment Inc., to Elias Frey & Sons Inc., County Road 24, Archbold.
Andrea Seibert to Mark Morr and Abigail Harrow, 102 Schlatter St, Archbold.
Rosemary Fetterman to David and Deborah Chupp, 807 West St., Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Jamie Gilmour, Montpelier, and Jonathan Gilmour, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
C&F Finance Co., Richmond, Va., vs. Amy and Steven Rice, Edon. Money judgment.
Journal entries
FFS Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, vs. Patrick Clifford, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Susan Berkebile, Alvordton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
St. Charles L.P., Cincinnati, vs. David Fitzgerald, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Services Inc., Richmond, Va., vs. Jerry Webster, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Johnny Aguilera to Leonard and Carol Stephens, 705 Briarwood Lane.
