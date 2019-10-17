Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Fred Hill III, 32, Wauseon, forklift operator, and Tiffany Riebesehl, 29, Delta, warehouse manager.
James Cole, II, 28, Swanton, financial advisor, and Kasey Chapman, 28, Swanton, sales.
Alec Maier, 27, Delta, aircraft mechanic, and Sara Ruiz, 28, Delta, assembly line worker.
Kenneth Dominique, 28, Fremont, Ind., probation officer, and Miranda Decator, 25, Fremont, Ind., teacher.
Josiah Dahl, 26, Archbold, laborer, and Lydia Andres, 22, Archbold, caretaker.
Mathias Petersen, 23, Archbold, construction, and McKayla Ripke, 23, Archbold, lead nurse.
Logan Mack, 25, Delta, concrete finisher, and Kortney Solly, 22, Delta, waitress.
Nicholas Smallman, 26, Swanton, engineer, and Danielle Marvin, 24, Swanton, radiologic technician.
Dylan Weirauch, 28, Archbold, service manager, and Olyvia Causie, 23, Archbold, ultrasound technician.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Jason Stasa, Wauseon, and Brandy Stasa, Fayette. Dissolution of marriage.
Alicia Wood, Wauseon, and Michael Wood, Morenci, Mich. Dissolution of marriage.
Jennifer Sharp, Delta, vs. Shaun Sharp Sr., Delta. Divorce.
Christina Carter, vs. Lawrence Carter III, Rossville, Ga. Foreign support.
U.S. Bank National Association, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Lula Weills, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Robert Cottrell, Delta, vs. Safeco Insurance Company, St. Louis, Mo. Other civil.
Nicole Wernsing, Swanton, vs. Jason Wernsing, Seattle, Wash. Foreign support.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Jeffrey Smith Jr. to Shawn Holmes, 11162 County Road 17, Wauseon.
Cinda Smith to Annamarie Lopez, 728 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
Ministry Success Management to Jennifer Graber, Murbach Street, Archbold.
James and L. Jane King to Jack and Barbara Stover, trustees, 03488 County Road 21, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Kacie Handy, West Unity, and Seth Handy, West Unity, Dissolution of marriage.
Kenzi Jo Merritt, Bryan, and James Merritt, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Morgan Hughes, Defiance, and Brady Hughes, West Unity. Dissolution of marriage.
Elizabeth Weible, Pioneer, vs. Joshua Weible, Ottawa Lake, Mich. Divorce.
Theresa Taylor, Bryan, vs. Phil Taylor, Defiance. Divorce.
Norman Lefevre, Hillsdale, Mich., vs. Reifel Industrial Inc., et al. Workers’ compensation.
Lily Zimmer, Edon, vs. Rings Pharmacy, et al. Money judgment.
Tiffany Siegel, West Unity, et al, vs. Joshua Wehle, Pioneer; and Current Office Solutions Inc., Bryan, et al. Money judgment.
L.E. Smith Company, Bryan, vs. Erik Dusseau, Performance Remodeling Inc. and Baths By Design Inc., all of Fort Wayne. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Rosalyn Wendorf and Danny Wendorf, both of Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. John W. Foster, Blakeslee. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Community Wide Federal Credit Union, Cincinnati, vs. Melody Vollmar, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Taylor Galford, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Heidi Bostater, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Nathan Ward, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Tara Wolfrum, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Melony Martinich, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Theodore and Marcia Nerad to Tom and Mary Whitman, 116 Sylvan Court.
Dad’s Place of Bryan, Ohio, to Ignacio Romero Angeles, 105 W. Butler St.
Community First Bank & Trust to J. Edler Properties LLC, 327 S. Main St.
Betty Ford to Jennifer Grimm, 1205 Greendale Ave.
Dawn Rigelman to Cody Robinson, 503 S. Lynn St.
John and Christine Draggoo to Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation, 903 S. Main St.
Kenneth and Erica Thompson to Shawn and Dawn Manley, 312 Huntington Drive.
Amanda Gilmore to Andrew and Jamie Zagarella, 1314 Colonial Lane.
Erica and Holly Howell to Chase Marroquin, 417 E. Mulberry St.
Patricia Walker to Paxton Dubois, 215 E. Bryan St.
Danny and Peggy Jinkins to Stacy and Robert Lambert II, 302 S. Beech St.
Ashley Davis to Siebenaler Construction Co., 152 Ave. A.
Normagene Ely to Kailea Holbrook, 311 John St.
Paul Gregory Hall, et al, to April Thim, 317 John St.
Benjamin and Jacqueline King to Hunter Weber, 425 Oakwood Ave.
Carol Wisler to Caleb and Emily Turnbull, 420 W. South St.
Stryker Village —
Lawrence Soles to Colton Soles, 113 E. Curtis St.
Center Township —
Natallia Lamantia to Curtis and Connie Kunkle, 125 Scott Drive.
Renee Lovejoy to D-T Smith Properties LLC, 314 Bryant St.
Caleb and Emily Turnbull to Terence and Beth Clingaman, 204 Michigan Drive.
Pulaski Township —
Julie Thorpe to Benjamin and Jill List, 15173 E. Mulberry St.
