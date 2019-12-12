Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Marcos Lane, 33, Wauseon, hazardous waste technician, and Chelsea Bettinger, 29, Wauseon, LPN.
William Davis, 56, Wauseon, carpenter, and Andrea Cook, 46, Wauseon, shipping/receiving.
Xavier Taylor, 32, Swanton, cable installer, and Brittany Jennings, 27, Swanton, accountant.
Ryan Tatkowski, 27, Delta, factory, and Holly Zmijewski, 25, Toledo, stay-at-home mom.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Torrie Mullins, Wauseon, vs. Christopher Mullins, Wauseon. Support enforcement modification.
Andrew Bilbado, Defiance, vs. Charter Communications, Columbus. Worker’s compensation.
Kristin Turner, Fayette, vs. Matthew Turner, Pioneer. Divorce.
Brittney Sroga, Delta, vs. Jared Sroga, Delta. Divorce.
Devyn Simmons, Hudson, Mich., vs. Jesse Mull, Ottawa, Kan. Foreign support.
Olivia Iott, Archbold, vs. Timothy Iott, Fort Wayne Wright, Ark. Divorce.
Zeke Brehm, Osseo, Mich., vs. Greg Amos, Fayette. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Wally Radjenovic to Chad Banister, South Oakwood Street, Wauseon.
Kayla Lembrick to Eric and Tanner Puehler, 710 Wood St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Fairlawn to Britenriker Properties, LLC, 404 Lincoln St., Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Timothy Affeld, Bryan, and Maggie Affeld, Columbus, Texas. Dissolution of marriage.
Dale Lause, Stryker, and Natalia Bilyk, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Lynn Calvin, Montpelier, and Raymond Calvin, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Robert Walters, Montpelier, and Angela Walters, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Michael Ridgway Jr., Bryan, and Lori Ridgway, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Jamie Wonders, Stryker, and Aletia Wonders, Stryker. Dissolution of marriage.
Darla Jones, Bryan, and David Jones, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Lisa Nye, Bryan, and Timothy Nye, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Matthew Sammons, Bryan, and Mackenzie Sammons, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Geoffrey Owens, Edon, vs. Brandi Owens, Payne. Divorce.
Jessica Shaw, Bryan, vs. Antonio Shaw Sr., Memphis, Tenn. Divorce.
Garth Dickerson, Stryker, vs. Dayan Dickerson, Toledo. Divorce.
Amerifirst Financial Corp., Kalamazoo, Mich., Jeremy Williams, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Amerifirst Financial Group LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Jeremy Hall, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Peggy Baldwin, West Unity, et al. Foreclosure.
Laura Gute, Mark Center, vs. Arrow Tru Line Inc., Archbold, et al. Workers’ compensation.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kevin Stantz, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Kami Thiel, Edgerton, vs. Audelia Gutierrez, Bryan, et al. Money judgment.
Barbara White, Montpelier, vs. Family Dollar Stores Inc., Chesapeake, Va., et al. Workers’ compensation.
Nationwide Cassel LLC, Rosemont, Ill., vs. Betty Scheider, Edgerton. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Rick Moore, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, address unavailable, vs. Jessica Northrup, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Brock Frazer, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Marilyn Coker, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Amber Knapp, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Dustin Wheeler, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Teresa Bashor, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jason Wilson, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Patrick Foulk, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Idalize Gonzalez, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Allen Ordway, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Sandra Miller, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. William Hill Jr., Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Tiffany Bauer, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Chrisann Miller, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Michael and Jody Strahle to Denise Renee Carlin, 108 Dorothy Drive.
James Moor Jr. to Braden and Brynn Hicks, 910 E. High St.
Paul and Patty Ann Robinson to Michelle Hull, 303 Ave. A.
Amstutz, c/o Dustin and Holly Carroll to PNC Bank National Association, 345 Center St.
Stryker Village —
Gary and Peggy St. John to Lincoln Calvin, 118 Ellis St.
D&B Colon Leasing LLC to D&C Colon c/o Savannah Yates and Logan Hutchinson, 213 W. Church St.
Center Township —
Carl Schlachter to Paul Marhover, 08841 County Road C.
Pulaski Township —
Benjamin and Natasha Baldwin to Sharon Landis, 05690 County Road 15.
Robert and Hyla Sharrock to Ames Farm LLC, 02199 Ohio 15.
