Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Richard White, 33, Lyons, streamer, and Dorothea Goodlet, 40, Lyons, shipping/receiving.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
National Collegiate Student, Jessup, Md., vs. Armando Rosales, Wauseon. Other civil.
Lorianne Amos, Fayette, vs. Amber Austin, West Unity. Other civil.
Kathy Amos, Fayette, vs. Amber Austin, West Unity. Other civil.
Judgment Enforcement, LLC, Toledo, vs. Kelly O’Brien, Bowling Green. Other civil.
MycuMortgage, LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Solomon Welch, Pettisville. Foreclosure.
Heather Lloyd, Archbold, vs. Brandon Morris, Archbold. Other civil.
Chelsea Mercer, Wauseon, vs. Cade Mercer, Watertown, N.Y. Foreign support.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Teagan Moore to Matthew Dominique, 09922 County Road 12, Wauseon.
Kendra Waack and Jason Batdorf to Donald and Jan Galliers, 624 Burr Road, Wauseon.
SAFF Inc. to Mark and Pamela Wanemacher, trustees, County Road 18, Wauseon.
James Fetterman to Benjamin Grisier, 605 E. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Lea Dulaney and Eric Hoeltazel to James and Sharon Bigley, 390 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Ronald and Lynne Perlatti, co-trustees, to Joseph and Hillary Stasa, 08393 County Road 20, Archbold.
Keri Skinner, trustee, to Brett and Annie Sauder, 3528 Westwood Drive, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Kami Thiel, Edgerton, vs. Audelia Gutierrez, Bryan, et al. Money judgment.
Barbara White, Montpelier, vs. Family Dollar Stores Inc., Chesapeake, Va., et al. Workers’ compensation.
Nationwide Cassel LLC, Rosemont, Ill., vs. Betty Scheider, Edgerton. Money judgment.
Mark Fox Sr., Stryker, and Melanie Fox, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Jennifer Cromie, Pioneer, vs. Zane Cromie, Quincy, Ill. Divorce.
Roxanne Byzewski, Bryan, vs. Daniel Byzewski, Piqua. Divorce.
Nicolas Hefner, Bryan, vs. Jacquelynn Hefner, Montpelier. Divorce.
Jacqueline Perry, Edgerton, vs. Lionel Perry, Edgerton. Divorce.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Jamie Esterline, et al. Foreclosure.
Andrea Smith, Bryan, vs. Sun Healthcare Group Inc., Kennett Square, Pa. Workers’ compensation.
Kevin Kinney, Bryan, vs. CK Technologies LLC, Montpelier. Workers’ compensation.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Rick Moore, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, address unavailable, vs. Jessica Northrup, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Brock Frazer, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Marilyn Coker, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Amber Knapp, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Dustin Wheeler, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Teresa Bashor, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jason Wilson, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Patrick Foulk, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Idalize Gonzalez, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Allen Ordway, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Sandra Miller, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. William Hill Jr., Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Tiffany Bauer, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Chrisann Miller, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Amanda Zuber, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Leslie Kelley, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Brock Frazer, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Michael and Jody Strahle to Denise Renee Carlin, 108 Dorothy Drive.
James Moor Jr. to Braden and Brynn Hicks, 910 E. High St.
Paul and Patty Ann Robinson to Michelle Hull, 303 Ave. A.
Amstutz, c/o Dustin and Holly Carroll, to PNC Bank National Association, 345 Center St.
Dean and Kimberly Anderson to Laura Robinson, 404 N. Main St.
Philip and Mary Ennen to Jonathon and Megan Klever, 525 Parkview Ave.
Jeffrey and Sharon Wilson to Jesse Hageman, 810 Haver Drive.
Judith Lord to Tommy and Janis Morr, 320 John St.
Lewis Koehler to Erin Walker, 422 Rosemont Ave.
Stryker Village —
Gary and Peggy St. John to Lincoln Calvin, 118 Ellis St.
D&B Colon Leasing LLC to D&C Colon c/o Savannah Yates and Logan Hutchinson, 213 W. Church St.
Tad and Susan Shindledecker to Joey and Kamie Beck, 501 S. Defiance St.
Christopher and Marissa Ferry to Justin and Olivia Hile, 301 Tyler Lane.
Martha Wiederkehr, trustee, to Stephen and Kelly Myers, 109 Martha Ave.
Center Township —
Carl Schlachter to Paul Marhover, 08841 County Road C.
Welling c/o Rattana Panyasiri to Rattana Panyasiri and Cherie Whitman, 101 Hogan Lane.
Nilesha Edington to Randall Curtis, 03207 County Road 12.50.
Pulaski Township —
Benjamin and Natasha Baldwin to Sharon Landis, 05690 County Road 15.
Robert and Hyla Sharrock to Ames Farm LLC, 02199 Ohio 15.
