Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Paul Newell, 37, Delta, framer, and Shandell Dusseau, 39, Delta, PTA.
Tony Stafill, 71, Swanton, retired, and Lynette Poca, 62, Swanton, direct support professional.
Mauricio Chamul Martinez, 42, Delta, chef, and Aide Nunez Rojas, 32, Delta, chef.
Walter Hockenberry, 41, Wauseon, factory, and Stacy Moore, 46, Wauseon, factory.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
U.S. Bank Trust, Irvine, Calif., vs. Christopher Knight, Lyons. Foreclosure.
Ashley Bennett, Wauseon, vs. Paul Bennett Jr., Rossford. Divorce.
Bank of New York Melon, Plano, Texas, vs. Doranne Geisel, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Andrew Schlueter, Metamora, and Heather Schlueter, Lyons. Dissolution of marriage.
Kaleigh Duncan, Metamora, vs. Jagger Dewitt, Berkey. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Isaias Jaramillo, Fayette, vs. Patricia Sanches De Torres, Wauseon. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Anthony and April Stidham to Ruth Barber, Neva Drive, Wauseon.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Dustin Goss, 25, Bryan, and Rebecca L. Bechtold, 23, Bryan.
Jacob Clemens, 33, Stryker, and Nicole Brown, 28, Stryker.
James Hemminger III, 42, Montpelier, and Misty Dean, 40, Montpelier.
Kim Maynard, 53, Bryan, and Theresa Stoller, 49, Bryan.
Donovan Konoff, 28, Montpelier, and Ashley Ebaugh, 29, Bryan.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Tony Guthrie, Pioneer, and Jill Guthrie, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Chad Henry, Bryan, and Misty Henry, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., Houston, Texas, vs. Diana L. Sidle, address unavailable. Foreclosure.
Robert Derek, Edon, and Deborah Derek, Edon. Dissolution of marriage.
Nicole Montalvo, Bryan, and Martin Montalvo, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Linda Steckley, Bryan, vs. John Steckley Jr., Bryan. Divorce.
Ruth Phillips, Bryan, vs. Dean Edwards, Fort Wayne. Divorce.
Lori Schmitt, Bryan, vs. Thomas Schmitt, West Unity. Divorce.
First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Defiance, vs. Gary Goll, Bryan, and Pam Goal, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Ally Bank, Roseville, Minn., vs. Jamie Schoonover, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Susan Wallen, Osseo, Mich., vs. Menard Inc., Eau Claire, Wis. Workers' compensation.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Thomas Vandal, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Noe Hernandez, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Craig Kidston, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Brenda Eitniear, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Tabatha Wolfe, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Kevin Stantz, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Tracey Hunt, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Nathan Lucas, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank vs. Timothy Thompson, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Lisa Borton, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Ohio Mutual Insurance Company, Columbus, vs. Gary Hamrick Jr., Edon. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Co., Cincinnati, vs. Kelly Funk, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Systems & Services Technologies Inc., Overland Park, Kan., vs. Daniel Toler, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Leslie Mitchell, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, Hebron, Ky., vs. Jeremy Belcher, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Delton and Janice Riehle to Delrie LLC, 323 E. Maple St.
Delton and Janice Riehle to Delrie LLC, 509 S. Allen St.
T-O Properties LLC to K C Thiel Properties LLC, 702 E. Wilson St.
Jason and Brianne Barlow to Barski Properties LLC, 521 E. Bryan St. and 102 E. South St.
Gail Sito, trustee, to Vanessa Birky, 803 S. Cherry St.
