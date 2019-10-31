Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Brian Groves Sr., Wauseon, 45, firefighter/paramedic, and Jena Myers, 23, Wauseon, cook.
Michael Laber, 36, Fayette, supervision, and Katrena Kill, 38, Fayette, nurse.
Jacob Billings, 25, Wauseon, crew member, and Angelica Rocha, 22, Wauseon, general manager.
Anthony Chadwick, 27, Delta, fabricator, and Danielle Navarro, 27, Delta, waitress.
Justin Tippie, 28, Delta, gas blender, and Jenna Wandtke, 27, Delta, registered nurse.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Christopher Box, Delta, vs. Tammy Box, Defiance. Divorce.
Gary Schmitz, Lyons, vs. Taryn Schmitz, Delta. Divorce.
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Jenni Hageman, Wauseon. Other civil.
Tara Suarez, Wauseon, vs. Eric Suarez, Fayette. Divorce.
Discover Bank, Hebron, Ky., vs Jessica Flores, Archbold. Other civil.
Brent Roady, Wauseon, vs. Courtney Roady, Falcon, Ky. Divorce.
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Edsel Swisher, Wauseon. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Scott Harding to Tony Davis, 241 N. Franklin St., Wauseon.
Toby Spengler to Todd and Trina Fry, 14480 County A, Wauseon.
David and Linda Whitman to Damon Drewes, 228 Birch St., Wauseon.
Susan Sears to Derek Zimmerman, 728 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
Wanda Ordway to Gordon Winland III and Taylar Held, 419 Park St., Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
John Shull, Edgerton, and Yolanda Shull, Scott. Dissolution of marriage.
Tori Hibbard, Edon, vs. Jared Hibbard, Defiance. Divorce.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Columbus, vs. Craig Dalby, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank National Association, Salt Lake City, Utah, vs. Anna Lewis, Bryan. Foreclosure.
Pingora Loan Servicing LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., vs. Sarah Marquis, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Jose Figueroa, Bryan, et al, vs. Jacob Morris, Pioneer, et al. Money judgment.
Leslie Prosser, Alvordton, vs. CK Technologies LLC, Montpelier, et al. Workers' compensation.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Martha Miller, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Second Round Sub LLC, Austin, Texas, vs. Jack Brown, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Debra Taylor, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Jefferson Capital Systems, Columbus, vs. Kelley Ferguson, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Bank of America NA, Columbus, vs, David Brobst, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Robert Hunt, Greenville, N.C., and Kristine Hunt, Archbold. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Elizabeth Stokes, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Paul Powers, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Amanda Hug, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Sarah Ledesma, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
JPMorgan Chase Bank to Benjamin Grisier, 409 E. Trevitt St.
Tom and Mary Whitman to John and Janis Maxcy, 310 W. Perry St.
Matthew Lirot to Gary and Nannette Teats, 303 S. Cherry St.
Brian Barclay to Austin Carteyn, 115 N. Lebanon St.
Chad and Brenda Spiess to Lee and Linda Engel, 422 Connie St.
David and Patricia Roebuck to Anthony and Patricia Hoeffel, trustees, 1121 Townline Road.
Sands Homes LLC to Andrew and Rebekah Lewis, 1109 Alpine Drive.
Iris Robertson, et al, to Joann Henson, 604 S. Myers St.
Center Township —
David Hughes to Williams County Land Reutilization Corp., 08741 Ohio 34.
Pulaski Township —
Janet Cooley, trustee, to Joshua and Jenna Schneider, 05452 County Road 13.
