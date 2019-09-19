Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Tyler Burkholder, 24, Wauseon, factory, and Claudia Seibert, 25, Wauseon, producer.
Patrick Meadows, 40, Swanton, carpenter, and Dianna Meadows, 47, Swanton, highway worker.
Stetson Wilson, 23, Fayette, mechanic, and Taylor Merillat, 23, Fayette, cosmetologist.
Matthew Dulaney, 27, Wauseon, cashier, and Danielle MacFarlane, 26, Wauseon, janitor.
Robert Beavers, 55, Swanton, foreman, and Kristine Forry, 53, Swanton, receptionist.
Johnathan Fether, 46, Fayette, factory, and Cheryl Snyder, 38, Wauseon, administrative assistant.
Tony Serres, 40, Liberty Center, operator, and Stephanie Segura, 41, Liberty Center, administrative assistant.
Cuyler Kepling, 24, Delta, firefighter/EMT, and Kaitlyn Griewahn, 24, Delta, retail.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Abby Mouch, Wauseon, and Jeremy Mouch, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Candace Davidson, Delta, and Eugene Davidson, Newville, Pa. Dissolution of marriage.
Wells Fargo Bank, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. David Urbanowicz, Metamora. Foreclosure.
Jeremy Opdycke, Fayette, vs. Crystal Opdycke, Stryker. Divorce.
Elizabeth Hauenstein, Swanton, vs. Stephen Maloney, administrator, Wauseon. Other civil.
Alfredo Vallejo Jr., Swanton, vs. Jeanine Vallejo, Swanton. Divorce.
Heather Hansen, Ennis, Mont., vs. Scott Henning, Swanton. Foreign support.
Motorist Mutual Insurance, Columbus, vs. Sea Builders Corp., Wauseon. Other civil.
Suzanne Hughes, Delta, vs. Thomas Cole, Delta. Other civil.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Chicago, vs. Cheryl Genot, Fayette. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Benjamin Grisier to Jonathan Hill, 117 E. Oak St., Wauseon.
Patricia Aeschliman, trustee, to Brian Barnes, 322 Birch St., Wauseon.
John Jennings to Susan Lowe, 630 Third St, Wauseon.
Franklin and Sally Oatman II, trustees, to William Gearig, 16300 County Road L, Wauseon.
Rosemary Lind to Cassandra Okuly, 833 Highland Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
Rachael Schelling to Craig and Susan Link, 301 Hawthorn Drive, Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Michael March, 33, Defiance, and Katelyn Whitlock, 25, Stryker.
Anthony Serpico, 61, Stryker, and Denise Maugherman, 63, Stryker.
Shawn Weigel, 26, Stryker, and Mallori Majewski, 28, Stryker.
Joseph Gregg, 29, Bryan, and Madison Etzler, 25, Bryan.
Alec Fox, 26, Bryan, and Makayla Bostater, 22, Bryan.
Justin Wheeler, 33, West Unity, and Ashley Ames, 27, West Unity.
Hunter Wheeler, 25, West Unity, and Alaina Champion, 23, West Unity.
Conrad Hausch, 24, Bryan, and Megan Puehler, 27, Bryan.
Jacob Keller, 28, Montpelier, and Shaleena Nicolen, 34, Montpelier.
Raymond Shantz, 37, Pioneer, and Brenda Wagner, 39, Pioneer.
Del Kelley, 20, West Unity, and Zoey Abner, 20, West Unity.
Douglas Speelman, 28, Edgerton, and Jeslyn Lyons, 23, Edgerton.
Brandon Eidenier, 32, West Unity, and Cindy Ramirez, 25, West Unity.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Edukids LLC to Maynard Rentals LLC, 122 S. Lynn St.
Mark Lorntz to Lorntz c/o Ashlynn Miller and Tyler Hodapp, 115 Baker St.
Brown c/o Joseph B. Roebuck to David Brown, 703 Ave. A.
David John Ryan to Joshua and Eric Ruffer, trustees, 1512 Spring Meadow Lane.
Edgerton Village —
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., to 2019 Castle LLC, 343 E. Lynn St.
Richard Moffett to Janet Simmons, 223 W. Lynn St.
Center Township —
Kent Harvey to Harvey c/o Henry and Shirley Hicks, 11549 County Road D.
Brian and Amanda Clark to Chad and Ashley Eberly, 02152 Ohio 576.
