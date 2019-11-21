Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Brian Weis, 47, Delta, mechanic, and Denise Kissling, 52, Delta, self-employed.
Blake Prentiss, 26, Wauseon, operator, and Sarah Istefan, 26, Swanton, registered nurse.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Kirk Yosick, Bryan, and Sara Yosick, Hamilton, Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Edna Grieser, Napoleon, vs. Ronnie Grieser, Archbold. Divorce.
Systems & Services Technologies, St. Joseph, Mo., vs. David Black, Wauseon. Other civil.
Tracy Carinci, address unavailable, vs. Mason Benson, Jonesville, Mich. Foreign support.
Michael Roberts, Swanton, vs. Michele Roberts, Swanton. Divorce.
Emerson Drain, Montgomery, Ala., vs Amanda Drain, Wauseon. Divorce.
PHH Mortgage Corporation, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Carrie Waugh, Delta. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Mitchell and Jenna Hogrefe to Fifth Third Bank, 15057 Oak St., Wauseon.
Ann Huner and Karen Fraker, trustees, to Karen Fraker, trustee, County Road 13, Wauseon.
Ann Huner and Karen Fraker, trustees, to Ann Huner, County Road C, Wauseon.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Michael Green, Edgerton, and Wendy Green, Auburn, Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Jeffrey Huntington, Bryan, and Jill Huntington, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Jacqueline Norris, Archbold, and Ronald William Norris Jr., Fayette. Dissolution of marriage.
Paulette Sprow, Montpelier, vs. Matthew Sprow, Montpelier. Divorce.
Cheyenne Buck, Bryan, vs. Michael Buck, Maumee. Divorce.
Dallas Smallwood, Bryan, vs. Aubree Smallwood, Bryan. Divorce.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Rose Beckwith, Montpelier, et al. Foreclosure.
Jordan and Angie Runyan, Edon, vs. Grange Indemnity Insurance Co., Perrysburg. Money judgment.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-2, Jessup, Md., vs. Melissa and Michael Reef, Pioneer. Money judgment.
Citizens Bank NA, Riverside, R.I., vs. Jennifer Champada, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Hutchison Centennial Farm LLP, West Unity, vs. Ohio Turnpike Commission, Berea. Money judgment.
Ashley Castillo, Edon, and Kyle Castillo, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Ruoff Mortgage Co., Ewing, N.J., vs. John and Kayla Harvey, both of Edgerton. Foreclosure.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., vs. Mickey Caryer and Erica Caryer, Bryan. Foreclosure.
Kimberly Powell, Bryan, vs. Dollar General Corporation, Goodlettsville, Tenn., et al. Workers’ compensation program.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. James Dow, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfork, Va., vs. Corey Apt, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Alicia Shankster, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Convergence Acquisitions LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Lori Reeves, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Columbus, vs. Morgan Blanton, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Columbus, vs. William Grant, Bryan.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. James Martin, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Edward Smith, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. James Miller, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Daniel Ewers, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Velocity Investments Assignee, Wall, N.J., vs. Martin Collins, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Seth Miller, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Patrick Muehlfeld to PH & LK Rentals LLC, 840 E. Mulberry St., 221 N. Myers St., 128 N. Lebanon St., 423 E. Butler St.
Betty Edwards to Thomas King Enterprises LLC, 106 S. Lynn St.
Thomas Hoffman to Minteq International Inc., 201 N. Lewis St.
William and Carol Ruffer to Ruffer c/o Luke and Stephanie Allen, 110 N. Main St.
Betty Kathryn Thorp to Randy L. Thorp, et al, 336 E. Bryan St.
Lynn Lemmon to Bart Bacon, 620 E. Mulberry St.
Donald and Darlene Repp to Judith and Paul Marhover Jr., 118 E. Mulberry St.
Roberta Gardner, trustee, to Gardner c/o Olea Barrera and John Salyers, 304 S. Walnut St.
Carolyn Coulon to Ricky and Sara Link, 724 E. Wilson St.
Pulaski Township —
Bradley Eickhoff and Valerie Moxim to Aaron and Abbey Hughs, 214 Greenfield Drive.
Bernard Maynard to Kevin Maynard, et al, 01397 County Road 18.75.
