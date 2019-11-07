Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Jason Handley, 41, Wauseon, factory, and Victoria Sattler, 33, Wauseon, carry-out.
Mark Cousino, 34, Delta, maintenance, and Tiffany Worley, 33, Delta, client service representative.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Skilar Grime, Bryan, vs. Ryan Grime, Stryker. Divorce.
Amanda Church, Delta, vs. Nathaniel Church, Delta. Divorce.
Fawn Campbell, Wauseon, vs. Eric Shepherd, Coldwater, Mich. Foreign support.
Charlene Montes, Wauseon, vs. Victor Montes, Wauseon. Divorce.
Alexis Brock, Wauseon, vs. Jordan Brock, Wauseon. Divorce.
Patricia Cantu, address unavailable, vs Antonio Cantu, Wauseon. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Fulton County treasurer vs. J.B. Forrester (dec.). Foreclosure.
Natalie Hefner, Delta, and Eric Hefner, Sylvania. Dissolution of marriage.
Ford Motor Credit Company, Mesa, Ariz., vs, Toby Rutter, Delta. Other civil.
John Gilders, Wauseon, vs. Jacqueline Gilders, Wauseon. Divorce.
Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC, Ewing, N.J., vs. Kelly Plassman, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
PingoraLoanServicing,LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., vs. Kirk Young, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Borton Fielding to Scott and Nicole Harding, 12900 County Road E, Wauseon.
Jeanette McIntosh to Amy Lassers, 650 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
Marc and Melinda Robinson to Michael and Michelle Zunk, trustees, 06181 County Road 13, Wauseon.
Michael and Michelle Zunk, co-trustees, to Keri Maxcy and Brian Crooks, 720 Wood St., Wauseon.
James Schroeder to Olivia Baker, 630 Burr Road, Wauseon.
German Township —
Brent and Sherri Short to Matthew Huffman, 712 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Hunter Casselman, 21, Montpelier, and Brianna Bailey, 21, Montpelier.
Blaine Murray, 26, Montpelier, and Morgan Antoszewski, 24, Montpelier.
Ryan Kinzer, 32, Pioneer, and Renee Jensen, 32, Pioneer.
Karl Seabolt Jr., 39, Bryan, and Melony Tomaszewski, 35, Bryan.
