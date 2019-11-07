Fulton County

Marriage licenses

Jason Handley, 41, Wauseon, factory, and Victoria Sattler, 33, Wauseon, carry-out.

Mark Cousino, 34, Delta, maintenance, and Tiffany Worley, 33, Delta, client service representative.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Skilar Grime, Bryan, vs. Ryan Grime, Stryker. Divorce.

Amanda Church, Delta, vs. Nathaniel Church, Delta. Divorce.

Fawn Campbell, Wauseon, vs. Eric Shepherd, Coldwater, Mich. Foreign support.

Charlene Montes, Wauseon, vs. Victor Montes, Wauseon. Divorce.

Alexis Brock, Wauseon, vs. Jordan Brock, Wauseon. Divorce.

Patricia Cantu, address unavailable, vs Antonio Cantu, Wauseon. Domestic violence civil protection order.

Fulton County treasurer vs. J.B. Forrester (dec.). Foreclosure.

Natalie Hefner, Delta, and Eric Hefner, Sylvania. Dissolution of marriage.

Ford Motor Credit Company, Mesa, Ariz., vs, Toby Rutter, Delta. Other civil.

John Gilders, Wauseon, vs. Jacqueline Gilders, Wauseon. Divorce.

Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC, Ewing, N.J., vs. Kelly Plassman, Wauseon. Foreclosure.

PingoraLoanServicing,LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., vs. Kirk Young, Wauseon. Foreclosure.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Borton Fielding to Scott and Nicole Harding, 12900 County Road E, Wauseon.

Jeanette McIntosh to Amy Lassers, 650 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.

Marc and Melinda Robinson to Michael and Michelle Zunk, trustees, 06181 County Road 13, Wauseon.

Michael and Michelle Zunk, co-trustees, to Keri Maxcy and Brian Crooks, 720 Wood St., Wauseon.

James Schroeder to Olivia Baker, 630 Burr Road, Wauseon.

German Township —

Brent and Sherri Short to Matthew Huffman, 712 N. Defiance St., Archbold.

Williams County

Marriage licenses

Hunter Casselman, 21, Montpelier, and Brianna Bailey, 21, Montpelier.

Blaine Murray, 26, Montpelier, and Morgan Antoszewski, 24, Montpelier.

Ryan Kinzer, 32, Pioneer, and Renee Jensen, 32, Pioneer.

Karl Seabolt Jr., 39, Bryan, and Melony Tomaszewski, 35, Bryan.

