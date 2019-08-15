Fulton County
Marriage licenses
David Rahm, 54, Swanton, mechanic, and Amanda Stewart, 37, Swanton, parts counter sales.
Bolanos Chavelas, 27, Fayette, farm worker, and Martha Alvarado, 22, Fayette, stay-at-home mom.
Robert Mock, 36, Wauseon, mechanic, and Amber Tanksley, 37, Wauseon, homemaker.
Jonathan Gigax, 32, Archbold, self-employed, and Zoe Nye, 28, Hicksville, x-ray technician.
Frank Psurny III, 50, Swanton, carpenter, and Rebecca Hyatt, 34, Swanton, store manager.
David Mattin, 39, Lyons, drywall, and Rhonda Cardone, 49 Lyons, nurse.
Gene Sugg, 56, Archbold, IT specialist, and Lora Ripke, 41, Archbold, self-employed.
Austin Krieger, 22, Wauseon, farmer, and Michela Bennett, 22, Wauseon, registered nurse.
Robert Swartz III, 25, Wauseon, auto body technician, and Sara Beroske, 25, Wauseon, secretary.
Jacob Ott, 23, Lambertville, Mich., safety coordinator, and Breanna Smith, 23, Lambertville, Mich., 23, dental hygienist.
Wesley Klorer, 22, Delta, maintenance technician, and Melinda Wyse, 20, Delta, STNA.
Bradly Miller, 38, Delta, self-employed, and Tara Pietkowski, 34, Delta, phlebotomist.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Andrea Gerkin, Wauseon, vs. Leonard Harris, Bradenton, Fla. Foreign support.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Abbie Bates, Delta. Other civil.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Timothy Leininger, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Westlake Villa, Calif., vs. Eli Baer, Archbold. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank National Association, Coppell, Texas, vs. Kerry Pownall, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Renae Sheely, Wauseon, and Bernard Sheely III, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Jacob Kuhl, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Jacob Willson to Suzanne Lammers, 227 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Mark Vandeilen and Amanda Shidler to Matthew Miller, 323 Cherry St., Wauseon.
Dale Moore to Alicia Stipp, 13279 County Road M, Wauseon.
Alicia Stipp to Daniel and Kathleen Kimmel, 783 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
Beverly Smith to Charles Nofziger, 122 Lincoln St., Wauseon.
Timothy Dennis to Jose Mateo, 205 Barney Oldfield Drive, Wauseon.
Mary Anne Clough to Patricia Fisher, 701 Burr Road, Wauseon.
German Township —
Rogelio Gomez to Delfina Arrizon and Maurice Suarez, 411 Park St., Archbold.
Tom and Bonnie Stuckey Family LLC, and Aaron and Rachel Stuckey to Tom and Bonnie Stuckey Family LLC and River Run Holdings LLC, 24391 County Road B, Archbold.
Tom and Bonnie Stuckey Family LLC and River Run Holdings LLC to River Run Holdings LLC, 24391 County Road B, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Craig Kidston, Bryan, and Molly Boetz, Stryker. Dissolution of marriage.
Michael Denton, address unavailable, and Angela Denton, address unavailable. Dissolution of marriage.
Stephanie Jaggers-Akins, Stryker, vs. David Akins, Archbold. Divorce.
Amerifirst Financial Corp., Kalamazoo, Mich., vs. Jacklyn Camper, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Matthew Steele, Alvordton, vs. Richard Zuver, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Lois Guthier, Hicksville, vs. Peregrine Health Services of Edgerton, Columbus. Money judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Michael Cooper, Edgerton. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Alan Carnahan, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, and Samaritan Emergency Physicians, Traverse City, Mich., vs. Randy Groll Jr., Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Robert Greeno, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Cavalry Spv I, LLC, Columbus, vs. Cheryl Shaffer, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Cavalry Spv I, LLC, Columbus, vs. Timothy Thompson, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Jerry and Darline Barnett to Jason and Delores Hicks, 133 Rolland St.
Richard Baker, trustee, to Gregory James Baker, trustee, 619 S. Lynn St.
Connie Niese to Casey and Kayla Sanders, 918 S. Lynn St.
James Niday Sr., trustee, to Niday c/o Jason and Wanda Michelle Cuellar, 104 Fountain Grove Drive.
Pulaski Township —
Michael Stewart to David Motter, 05627 Ohio 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.