Fulton County

Marriage licenses

Isaac Jeffers, 27, Wauseon, machine operator, and Chelsea Crowell, 27, Wauseon, nurse.

Timothy Short, 29, Wauseon, laborer, and Brittany Stilwill, 27, Wauseon, bookkeeper.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Nicole Hall, Wauseon, and Anthony Hall, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.

Shantell Cupp, Wauseon, vs. James Cupp, Fort Wayne. Support enforcement.

Amanda Galbraith, Wauseon, and Devin Galbraith, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.

Edward Davis, Swanton, vs. Ashley Manera, Swanton. Domestic violence civil protection order.

Sherri Cordy, Wauseon, and Nathan Cordy, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.

Robert Rinehart, Wauseon, vs. WalMart, Columbus. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Steve Noirot to Kiefer Holdings LLC, 13020 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.

Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County to Connor and Jessica Gray, 910 Zenobia St., Wauseon.

Robbie Tanner to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust, 420 Ottokee St., Wauseon.

John and Anna Funk, co-trustees, to Eugenes Family Holdings, LLC, County Road H and 17-3, Wauseon.

German Township —

James Oyer to Joyce Frey, 409 North Pointe Drive., Archbold.

Williams County

Marriage licenses

Kevin Farris, 26, Pioneer, and Rachel Shipman, 22, Montpelier.

Jeffrey Carver, 46, Visalia, Calif., and Kelli Dreher, 45, Visalia.

