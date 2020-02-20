Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Daniel Corley, 25, Swanton, mechanic, and Melinda Boyd, 33, Swanton, assistant manager.
Andrew Lichtenwald, 43, Fayette, operator, and Autumn Montague, 43, Fayette, production.
Steven Rood, 53, Swanton, material handler, and Lisa Rood, 51, Swanton, housewife.
Gary Heinemann Jr., 27, Swanton, maintenance, and Corinne Scanlon, 28, Swanton, homemaker.
Michael Zuchowski, 30, Wauseon, laborer/roofing, and Alyese Stidham, 28, Wauseon, deputy clerk.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Peggy Liedel, Swanton, and Rodney Liedel, Monroe, Mich. Dissolution of marriage.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Shaun Sharp, Delta, defendant. Foreclosure.
Catrina Stantz, Bryan, vs. Curtis Stantz, Spring Lake, Mich. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Thomas and Jennifer Baker to Austin and Melissa Waidelich, 128 N. Brunell St., Wauseon.
Mary Martin to Joseph Rychener, 293 Cherry St., Wauseon.
Joyce Tavtigian, trustee, et al, to Joyce Tavtigian, trustee, 13466 County Road K, Wauseon.
Pettisville Village —
Gary Esterline to Eric and Amber Rychener, 393 Main St., Pettisville.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Gerald Wynn Jr., 59, Edgerton, and Nichole Huber, 44, Edgerton.
Michael Robson, 69, Montpelier, and Alexis Becker, 61, Montpelier.
