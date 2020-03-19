Fulton County
Marriage license
Randy Wyse Jr., 32, Wauseon, self-employed, and Stephanie Goheen, 34, Wauseon, nurse.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Jeffrey Burghardt, Metamora, and Heather Burghardt, Metamora. Dissolution of marriage.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Kyle Nofziger, Delta. Foreclosure.
Aaron Lauber, Wauseon, and Nanzhu Chen, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Christina Wallace, Napoleon, vs. Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus. Workers’ compensation.
Allison Riegsecker, Wauseon, vs. Justin Riegsecker, Wauseon. Divorce.
Stephanie Trejo, Wauseon, vs. John Trejo, Wauseon. Divorce.
Chelsea Ducap, Wauseon, vs. Brock Biddix, Tulsa, Okla. Foreign support.
Lisa Larson, Wauseon, vs. Michael Grover, Orient. Divorce.
Jason Goodsite, Delta, and Darcie Goodsite, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Bank of New York Mellon, Mount Lourel, N.J., vs. Thomas Sheperak, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. James Savage, Delta. Foreclosure.
Jessica Root, Swanton, vs. Keith Seeman, Swanton. Other civil.
Cornerstone Community Financial, Perrysburg, vs. Steven Gollman, Wauseon. Other civil.
Ma. Irene Reyes-Fenton, Delta, and William Fenton, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Plaza Home Mortgage, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Thomas Burnep, Lyons. Foreclosure.
Janelle Burgoon, Delta, vs. Don Ballard Jr., Wauseon. Support enforcement.
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Rieger Reality, LLC, Swanton. Other civil.
Janet Gutierrez, Archbold, vs. Elijah Reinbold, Stryker. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Monica Lytle, Swanton, and Larry Lytle Jr., Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Shamrock Property Investors to Cornerstone Wauseon Inc., 220 E. Hickory St., Wauseon.
Sunshine Inc. of Northwest Ohio to DDG Wauseon LLC, 122 S. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Ashlynn Krohn to Tyler Christman, 728 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
Thomas and Amy Miller, trustee, to David and Kristi Busch, 303 S. Maple St., Wauseon.
Sheila Wilson to Brent and Lisa Trent, 340 W. Elm St., Wauseon.
Castle 2020, LLC to Skates Apartments II, LLC, 420 Ottokee St., Wauseon.
Richard and Roberta Mueller to Christopher and Julian Rhoades, 9285 Dover Drive, Wauseon.
Ryan and Jaclyn Yackee to Aisha and Jeffrey Sarmiento, 406 E. Oak St., Wauseon.
Shamrock Property Investors to Cornerstone Wauseon Inc., Enterprise Ave., Wauseon.
German Township —
Dawn Gerig to Todd and Tosha Moyer, 26555 County Road EF, Archbold.
David Meyer to Miguel and Sandra Hernandez, 1107 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
William Dunn, trustee, et al, to Todd and Anne Kindinger, 208 Rosewood Court, Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Jonathan Baker, 20, Kunkle, and Phoebe Phillips, 21, Kunkle.
Chase Miller, 30, Bryan, and Beverly Hancock, 29, Bryan.
Carlos Contreras Jr., 48, Bryan, and Kathy Jo Contreras, 36, Bryan.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Gary Smith, Bryan, and Raelee Smith, Van Wert. Dissolution of marriage.
Christy Heller and Zachariah Heller, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage
Crystal Jones, Wauseon, vs. Brian Jones, West Unity. Divorce.
Kristine Lowe, Bryan, vs. James Lowe Jr., Bryan. Divorce.
Jonathan Albritton, Bryan, vs. Mamie Albritton, Defiance. Divorce.
First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Defiance, vs. Kim Woodward and Elaine Woodward, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Michelle Miller and Samuel Miller, Bryan, vs. Fort Wayne Auto and Truck Auction LLC, Fort Wayne; and Andy Tuttle, Zanesville, Ind. Money judgment.
Kacee Ledyard, Stryker, and Nolan Ledyard, Stryker. Dissolution of marriage.
Chad Laney, West Unity, vs. Kearsten Laney, West Unity. Divorce.
Katie Wilkins, Bryan, vs. Austin Wilkins, Fort Campbell, Tenn. Divorce.
Amerifirst Financial Corp., Kalamazoo, Mich., vs. Courtney Buchanan, Bryan. Foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Leandra Seams, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Kathleen Lower, Bryan, vs. Scott Oberlin, Bryan. Money judgment.
United Ohio Insurance Company, Bucyrus, vs. Barbara Robison, Osseo, Mich. Money judgment.
Kelly Gray and Gregory Gray, Napoleon, vs. the estate of Aundrea Cummins, Bryan; and Heartland Hospice/HCR Manor Care, Perrysburg. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Tidewater Finance Company, Virginia Beach, Va., vs. Edward Smith, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, vs. Matt Reid, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Lisa Borton, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Norcross, Ga., vs. Lorraine Driskell, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Kimberly Semer, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, vs. Yvonne French, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Taylor Holdridge, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Carolyn Meade, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Jerry Webster, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Coley Eau, Bryan, vs. Nick Jones, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Michael Stiltner, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, vs. Loretta Burkhart, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Columbus, vs. Skippie Muehlfeld, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Ron Osburn, address unavailable. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Fort Motor Credit Co. LLC, Mesa, Ariz., vs. Chris Wagler, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Lisa Hahn, Defiance, vs. Krista Martens, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Columbus, vs. William Kidston, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Columbus, vs. Cheryl Shaffer, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Columbus, vs. Robbin Pettit, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Unifund CCR Partners, Cincinnati, vs. Steven Joice, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Michael Peck to Betsy Kennedy, 310 N. Cherry St.
Straley Enterprises Ltd. to ACH Financial LLC, 209 N. Union St.
Gerry Lee Properties LLC to Leonard and Margaret Nafziger, trustees, 865 E. High St.
Nancy Barnes to Daniel Stuckey, 103 S. Main St.
Steven and Cherri Meyer to Benoris Kidd, 907 W. High St.
Alice Moore to Ann Scott and Mindy Gendron, 1001 W. High St.
Elaine Moore to Elaine and Terry Kuehne, 504 Willmoore Drive.
Leann Pool to Damon and Faith Beltz, 539 Center St.
Sheila Ann Vincent to Brooke Vollmer, 524 Lawndale Drive.
Center Township —
Rosemary Bowers to First National Bank of America, 03582 Lake St.
Anselm Tintinu and Bebongchu Fiona to Heather and Michael Kellogg Jr., 11094 County Road C.60.
