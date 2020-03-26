Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Jacob Armstrong, 21, Lyons, farmer, and Cora King, 24, Archbold, cashier.
Devyn Miller, 25, Fayette, equipment operator, and Megan Chittenden, 21, Fayette, caretaker.
Zachariah Morrison, 19, Wauseon, maintenance, and Jordan Eyer, 19, Wauseon, manager.
Israel Hernandez, 42, Wauseon, maintenance planner, and Jennifer Wagner, 39, Wauseon, social worker.
Josue Luna, 24, Archbold, student, and Bethany Ryhal, 24, Archbold, machine operator.
Brandon Jackman, 34, Napoleon, steel mill worker, and Kayla Damman, 31, Napoleon, LSW.
Christopher Garza, 35, Liberty Center, engineer, and Rose Gill, 36, Liberty Center, farmer.
Benjamin Hamby, 24, Swanton, iron worker, and Savannah Cox, 22, Swanton, cook.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Janet Gutierrez, Archbold, vs. Elijah Reinbolt, Stryker. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Monica Lytle, Swanton, and Larry Lytle Jr., Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Donald Clark III, Wauseon, vs. Jamie Clark, Wauseon. Divorce.
Nancy Ramer, Swanton, vs. Phillip Ramer, Stryker. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Pennymac Loan Service, Westlake Villa, Calif., vs. Brittany Fisher, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Annette Edwards, Fayette, and Terrance Edwards, Fayette. Dissolution of marriage.
William Lockhart, Portage, Ind., vs. Peggy Damman, Delta. Other civil.
Melissa Grime-Ritta, Archbold, vs Joel Fortier, Stryker. Other civil.
Jensine Dranda, Wauseon, vs. Aaron Dranda, Wauseon. Child support enforcement.
Angela Hites, Delta, vs. Alexander Hites, Dayton. Divorce.
Christopher Eisehauer, Wauseon, vs. Nya Walentowski. Child support enforcement.
Megan Gomer, Lyons, vs. Randy Gomer, Lyons. Divorce
Sandra Albright, Delta, vs. Mutual Insurance, Columbus. Other civil.
Kimberly Crowley, Adrian, Mich., vs. Heath Hoepner, Menasha, Wis. Foreign support.
Charles Schroeder Jr., Wauseon, and Rena Schroeder, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
World Credit Funds III, LLC, Itasca, Ill., vs. John Russell, Wauseon. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Deborah Kurfiss to Jet Enterprises, Oak Street, Wauseon.
Daniel Goodnaff to Kathy Lambright, 735 N. Harvest Lane, Wauseon.
Larry and Janice Free, trustees, to Austin and Gloria Edwards 135 E. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Larry and Diana Conrad to Brent and Heidi Kauffman, 233 S. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Nancy Harris to Daniel and Nancy Hutchinson, 248 Cherry St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Robin Fricke to Jacob and Lauren Yoder, 303 Short-Buehrer, Archbold.
Williams County
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Jeffrey E. Young to Young Property Rentals LLC, 1323 Bavarian Lane and 337 E. Trevitt St.
Dan Stiltner and Roberta Ruffer to Monty and Cheryl Stiltner, 612 N. Walnut St.
Michael Apt to Ronald and Catherine Tijerina, 324 E. Bryan St.
Brendon Mohre to Mohre Capitals LLC, 603 E. Butler St., 421 S. Myers St. and 508 S. Allen St.
Mildred Kolts to Route 25 LLC, 1511 Spring Meadow Lane.
JJ Estates LLC to Gail L. Sito, trustee, 107 Megan Drive.
Stryker Village —
Joey James and Jamie Marie Beck to Michelle and Frederick Russell Jr., 103 Johnson Ave.
Ryan Patterson to Todd Replogle Properties LLC., 405 N. Defiance St.
Center Township —
William and Kimberly Kazimier to Tammi Rae and James Bok Jr., 10378 County Road D.
Lois Maugel to Billie Partee, County Road D.
S. Moore Investments LLC to Robert Self and Lydia Schmidt, 110 Pine Lane.
John and Donna Wynne to Sharon Van Vlerah, 12395 County Road C.
