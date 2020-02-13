Fulton County
Marriage license
Mason Kasefang, 22, Metamora, unemployed, and Maja Van Polen, 25, Metamora, flight attendant.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Donald Weber, Delta, vs. Penny Weber, Delta. Divorce.
Richard Young, Wauseon, vs. Jill Young, Wauseon. Divorce.
Lee Grime, Delta, vs. Auto Owners Insurance Company, Lansing, Mich. Other civil.
Union Home Mortgage Corp, Sylvania, vs. Ryan Lowe, Metamora. Foreclosure.
Robin Mason, Fayette, vs. Wauseon Firemen’s Association Inc., Wauseon. Other civil.
Leslie Gype, Fayette, and Tabb Gype, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
American Express National, Independence, vs. Chad Hoffman, Swanton. Other civil.
Quicken Loans Inc., Detroit, vs. the unknown heirs devisees legal, Dawn Shrader, address unknown. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Dennis Dunlap to Daniel and Dimare Dunlap, 325 W. Oak St., 226 N Brunell St., Wauseon.
Michael Degler to U.S. Bank National Association, 445 Windisch St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Linda Reitzel, successor trustee, to Rodney Kinsman, 03571 County Road 24, Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
John Henricks, 48, Montpelier, and Wendy Temple, 52, Montpelier.
