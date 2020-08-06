Fulton County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Jeanne Elghaity, Wauseon, vs. Saed Almara, Toledo. Divorce.

Maureen Davenport, Swanton, and Nathan Davenport, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.

Michele Dulaney, Delta, vs. McDonald’s, Wauseon. Other civil.

HSBC Bank U.S., Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Steven Bergeon, Swanton. Foreclosure.

Amber Bachelder, Delta, vs. Anthony Rodriguez, Wauseon. Domestic violence civil protection order.

Toledo Edison, Akron, vs. Matthew Konwinski, Swanton. Other civil.

Carlos Serna, Toledo, and Kathryn Serna, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Kelly Crisman to Dennis and Bonnie Weiss, 308 Clinton St., Wauseon.

Sharon Laux to Marion and Berdena Evers, 835 Spruce St., Wauseon.

German Township —

Michael and Lisa Wilson to Benjamin and Shannon Grime, 23680 Co. Rd. E, Archbold.

Christopher Coulon to Matthew and Cassandra Storrer, 302 N. Walnut St., Archbold.

Christy Houck to Jacob Whitcomb, 03919 County Road 19 and County Road 19, Archbold.

Pettisville —

Sandra Beck to Alfredo Jr. and Sara Vallejo, 433 Summit St., Pettisville.

Williams County

Real estate transfers

Bryan City —

Tam c/o Eric X. Zhang to Eric Zhang, 1614 Colonial Lane.

Denton and Madonna Jack to Brittney Williams, 215 S. Emmet St.

Lisa Dietrich to Cierra Nagel and Caleb Dhaenens, 326 Lawndale Drive.

Center Township —

Tyler Eberly to Kelsea Stein, 07585 County Road F.

