Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Joshua Miller, 28, Wauseon, mechanic, and Destiny Salyers, 26, Wauseon, freelance.
Tyler Wilson, 22, Wauseon, nurse, and Rebecca Schmucker, 23, Archbold, marketing.
Thomas Ricard, 31, Fayette, cane tech., and Kaila Long, 29, Fayette, STNA student.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Trisha Corley, Napoleon, vs. Joshua Corley, Wauseon. Divorce.
Laura Thomas, Delta, vs. Drew Pelland, Swanton. Other civil.
Scott Leatherman, Defiance, and Julie Leatherman, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Karen Parsons to Anthony and Monica Zitzman, 206 N. Willow St., Wauseon.
Kim and Kristine Clark to Albert Schropner, 229 E. Oak St., Wauseon.
Barbara Johnston to Cody Pontious, 13721 County Road 16-3, Wauseon.
Jill Lugbill to Steven and Stacy Riegsecker, 5103 County Road 19, Wauseon.
Benjamin Grieser to Jet Enterprises, LLC, 540 Enterprise Drive, Wauseon.
Eric and Patricia Dominique to Krauss-Lane Electric LLC, 502 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Curtis Stantz, successor trustee, to Larry Lammon III & Casey Johnson, 00768 County Road 13, Wauseon.
Jed and Tempy Mignano to Kris and James Osborn, 11130 County Road 12 and County Road 12, Wauseon.
Nancy Hulings to David and Nancy Hutchins, 115 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Phillip and Betty Moody, trustees, to Kent and Megan Nafziger, 204 Quail Run, Archbold.
Joshua Wyse to Timothy and Amy Jones, 06758 County Road 26, Archbold.
Williams County
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Donna and Kevin Pickering to Robert Schulz, 1110 Colonial Lane.
Bryan Air Service LLC to High Street Auto LLC, 603 E. High St.
Joyce Covert to Kevin and Brianna Pool, 141 Ave. A.
Delrie LLC to Daniel Pollard, 509 S. Allen St.
Kelly Heller to Nicholas Frame, 405 S. Williams St.
Michael Cooley to Caitlyn Lucas, 108 E. Hamilton St.
Center Township —
Stiltner c/o Travis Bender and Adrienne Penoyer to Adrienne Penoyer and Travis Bender, 03904 County Road 10.
Howard Winzeler II, trustee, to Corey and Dawn Lambert, 111 Sunrise Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.