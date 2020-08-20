Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Robert Robertson, 39, Wauseon, disabled, and Charlene Montes, 33, Wauseon, STNA.
Derek Hartzler, 22, Castorland, N.Y., residential foreman, and Hannah Groeneweg, 22, Archbold, garden center manager.
Cruz Gonzales, 51, Fayette, factory, and Chriselda Zavala, 59, Archbold, factory.
Stephen Yackee, 27, Wauseon, general laborer, and Alexis Conrad, 23, Wauseon, social worker.
John Burling III, 19, Wauseon, Kamco, and Angel Adams, 19, Wauseon, unemployed.
Dwight Stough, 61, Archbold, crane technician, and Debra Felix, 57, Archbold, accounts payable specialist.
Aaron Stickley, 44, Wauseon, auto mechanic, and Annie Smith, 37, Wauseon, roll former.
Stephen Guinn, 33, Wauseon, technical support, and Amber Nofziger, 34, Wauseon, homemaker.
Joshua Burkhart, 31, Wauseon, excavating, and Caresse Boyers, 37, Wauseon, music teacher.
Jay Erway, 48, Wauseon, unemployed, and Hope Theaker, 47, Wauseon, cycle counter.
Albino Ruiz, 26, Wauseon, machine operator, and Eimy Pena Camocho, 23, Wauseon, packing associate.
Jaz Bluhm, 27, Defiance, teacher, and Samantha Norman, 24, Wauseon, teacher.
Caleb Malosh, 25, Wauseon, welder, and Jessica McDaniel, 37, Wauseon, server.
Dillon Branderhorst, 24, Oskaloosa, Iowa, farmer, and Neila Kinsman, 22, Oskaloosa, Iowa, customer service.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Hailey Beck, Archbold, vs. Blake Richards, Bryan. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Melissa Dean, Fayette, and Nicholas Dean, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Christopher Meeker, Fayette, and Tonya Meeker, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Anna Janik, Fayette, vs. Arion Smith, Adrian, Mich. Other civil.
Efrain Caracher, Adrian, Mich., vs. Foundation Stee, LLC, Swanton. Worker’s compensation.
Elizabeth Higley, address unavailable, vs. Shaun Higley, Fayette. Foreign support.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Jeffrey and Penny Earl to Nathan and Angela Earl, 12521 County Road M, Wauseon.
Nathan Betley to Jody Fields, trustee, 634 Cherry St., Wauseon.
Jason and Jessica Wyse, trustees, to Raymond and Lauren Martinez, 810 Linfoot St., Wauseon.
Cheryl Shepard to Jonathon Lance and Victoria Suffel, 439 Clover Lane, Wauseon.
Betsy Harben and John Hecock to John Hecock, 1115 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon.
Marion and Berdena Evers to Jeffrey and Joy Wilson, 11146 Co. Rd. 16, Wauseon.
Pettisville Village —
Suzanne Schrock to Patrick and Kathy Sauder, 282 Maple St., Pettisville.
German Township —
Jane Bruner to Alexis King, 2177 County Road 21, Archbold.
Tim Creek, et. al., to Michael Decapita and Sarah Maxwell, 214 Degroff St., Archbold.
Patricia Coulon to Christopher Coulon, 103 Schlatter St., Archbold.
Williams County
Bryan City —
Defloy Dick to Jacob Clark, 427 N. Allen St.
Hyla and Robert Sharrock to Trent and Carrie Wilhelm, 1119 Markey Drive.
Gregory and Rhonda Vandyke to Elite Water Source LLC, 425 Winzeler Drive.
Stryker Village —
Earl and Pamela Ferguson to Stuart and Kristy Throne, 100 Johnson Ave.
Center Township —
Larry and Connie Baughman to Jack and Kassie Cain, 102 Jerry St.
