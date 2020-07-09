Fulton County

Marriage licenses

Robert Zwyer, 95, Berkey, retired, and Mary Wheeler, 76, Swanton, retired.

Adam Grisier, 22, Archbold, apprentice funeral director, and Courtney Froehlich, 28, Archbold, elementary music teacher.

Adam Swisher, 24, Lambertville, Mich., graduate student, and Cayla Walker, 23, Archbold, admissions recruiter.

Seth Burkholder, 26, Wauseon, maintenance, and Kailey Kruse, 24, Wauseon, cosmetologist.

Michael Thompson, 42, Delta, consultant, and Brittany Galbraith, 34, Delta, academic advisor.

Robert Bevins, 54, Archbold, laborer, and Tami Kunesh, 53, Archbold, education administration.

Christopher Eisenhauer, 27, Archbold, Keller Trucking, and Cacey Puehler, Archbold, 29, Campbell Soup Co.

Kelly Norris, 43, Metamora, firefighter/paramedic, and Kimberly Vandenbusche, 42, Metamora, nurse.

Donald Farmer, 58, Archbold, machinist, and Tammy Junk, 48, Archbold, press operator.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Gene and Linda Bridges to Tyson Langenderfer and Chad Bzovi, 822 Burr Road, Wauseon.

German Township —

Christopher and Kimberly Roth to Ryan and Brittany Robertson, 112 Flory Lane, Archbold.

Craig and Susan Link to Stuart & Jacqueline Schnitkey, 109 Pin Oak Place, Archbold.

James and Jami Nathan to Candice Young, 1103 Lindau St., Archbold.

Williams County

Marriage licenses

Christopher Karacson, 39, West Unity, and Dawn Jennings, 40, West Unity.

Andrew Sees, 30, Pioneer, and Kristine Shetler, 23, Sherwood.

Jake Giandiletti, 25, Williamstown, N.J., and Shannon Carlin, 22, Turnersville, N.J.

Brad Shaulis, 39, Montpelier, and Amanda Hall, 33, Montpelier.

Kristin Fonseca, 25, Stryker, and Katelynn Young, 30, Stryker.

Roger Rhodes II, 33, Edgerton, and Molly Miller, 22, Edgerton.

Gregory Stebing, 47, Fort Wayne, and Jami Sulfridge, 48, Edgerton.

