Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Mary Jo Currier, Delta, vs. Christopher Hoven, Gonzales, La. Foreign support.
Anna Janik, Fayette, vs. Jamie Boyd, Hillsdale, Mich. Foreign support.
Kristy Luna, Archbold, vs. Samuel Luna II, Arcadia. Support enforcement/modification.
Victoria Dickey, Archbold, vs. Gale Dickey, Fort Wayne. Support enforcement/modification.
Mandy Reed, Fayette, vs. William Reed Jr., Paris, Ill. Support enforcement/modification.
KS Maintenance, LLC, Monclova, vs. Brian Schultz, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Steve Sparks, Holland, vs. Keith Marksch, Sylvania. Dissolution of marriage.
Misty Knapp, Fayette, and Timothy Knapp, Fayette. Dissolution of marriage.
Amy Cook, Wauseon, and Scott Cook, Archbolds. Dissolution of marriage.
Lisa Roth, Archbold, vs. John Reeb, Ridgeville Corners. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Henry Gonzales-Espinoza, Wauseon, vs. Karen Gonzales, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Divorce.
David Romaker, Swanton, and Florence Romaker, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Terrance Doherty, Fayette, vs. Andrew Brehm, West Unity. Other civil.
Amanda Sherry, Delta, vs. Lance Sherry, Delta. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Gerald Meiring to Monica Meiring and Dylan Shock, 826 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Lucile Hendrick to Fulton Street Holdings, 218 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Sharon Rupp to Brett Long, 406 N. Brunell St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Kathy Beck to Joseph Beck, 118 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Leroy and Davonna Zuver to Ashley and Justice Zimmerman, 214 E. Holland St., Archbold.
Bradley and Lisa Short to Justin and Sara Beck, 233, 237 Hawthorn Drive, Archbold.
Mark and Joyce Miller to Kerry and Marybeth Beck, 703 Walnut St., Archbold.
Williams County
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Jerold and Erma Carlin, trustees, to Howard Jackson Jr., 425 N. Myers St.
Dustin Creek to Aimes Rau, 1840 E. Wilson St.
Stryker Village —
Cathy and Marshall Kosier III to Joseph and Brooke Williams, 304 W. Lynn St.
Stryker Dohp LLC to Craig Andre Keshishian, trustee, 911 S. Defiance St.
