Fulton County

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Dexter and Susan Gensolin to Jane Bruner, 19310 Mallard Run, Wauseon.

Bryan McCance to Dustin McCance and Taylor Knapp, 12820 County Road K and County Road 13, Wauseon.

German Township —

Jane Fielitz, trustee, to Tim Rupp, LLC, 811, 809 West St., Archbold.

Kevin Morton, trustee, to Danielle Welch, 201 Wilson St., Archbold.

Debra Short, successor trustee, to Joshua and Kelsi Ross, 412 Clover Lane, Archbold.

Jason Martz to Ashley and Daniel Kendall, 903 W. Holland St., Archbold.

Williams County

Marriage licenses

Eric Ryan, 31, Montpelier, and Jacquelynn Hefner, 30, Montpelier.

Aaron Towers, 34, Alvordton, and Erica Goeltzenleuchter, 28, Alvordton.

Robert Pawson, 46, Montpelier, and Chelsie Sentel, 26, Montpelier.

Koby Biddix, 23, Fayette, and Bailey Funkhouser, 22, West Unity.

Ryan Walter, 48, Edgerton, and Michelle Yoder, 38, Edgerton.

Michael Greenhouse, 52, Montpelier, and Kayla West, 27, Montpelier.

Brody Flegal, 26, Edgerton, and Taylor Doidge, 25, Van Wert.

