Fulton County
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Dexter and Susan Gensolin to Jane Bruner, 19310 Mallard Run, Wauseon.
Bryan McCance to Dustin McCance and Taylor Knapp, 12820 County Road K and County Road 13, Wauseon.
German Township —
Jane Fielitz, trustee, to Tim Rupp, LLC, 811, 809 West St., Archbold.
Kevin Morton, trustee, to Danielle Welch, 201 Wilson St., Archbold.
Debra Short, successor trustee, to Joshua and Kelsi Ross, 412 Clover Lane, Archbold.
Jason Martz to Ashley and Daniel Kendall, 903 W. Holland St., Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Eric Ryan, 31, Montpelier, and Jacquelynn Hefner, 30, Montpelier.
Aaron Towers, 34, Alvordton, and Erica Goeltzenleuchter, 28, Alvordton.
Robert Pawson, 46, Montpelier, and Chelsie Sentel, 26, Montpelier.
Koby Biddix, 23, Fayette, and Bailey Funkhouser, 22, West Unity.
Ryan Walter, 48, Edgerton, and Michelle Yoder, 38, Edgerton.
Michael Greenhouse, 52, Montpelier, and Kayla West, 27, Montpelier.
Brody Flegal, 26, Edgerton, and Taylor Doidge, 25, Van Wert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.