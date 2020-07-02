Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Justin Szczepanski, 37, Wauseon, truck driver, and Kelsey Gier, 27, Wauseon, scale clerk.
Matthew Welch, 47, Archbold, carpenter, and Rita McQuillen, 52, Archbold, self-employed.
Matthew Dominique, 24, Wauseon, team leader, and Kaitlin Teeple, 25, Wauseon, dental assistant.
Jared Adkins, 24, Whiteland, Ind., graduate student, and Rebecca Gerig, 24, Archbold, elementary teacher.
Christopher Naugle, 45, Wauseon, floor layer, and Stacey Shelly, 30, Wauseon, direct support.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Amberlyn Smith, Kappel, Pa., vs. Archie Lee IV. Divorce.
Kayla Reckner, Wauseon, vs. Shawn Murry, Delta. Divorce.
Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, vs. Ross Adkins, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Lois Bernholtz, Delta, vs. Brian Bernholtz, Delta. Other civil.
Gerald Witt, Lyons, vs. Phillip Witt, Lyons. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Melissa Vine, Archbold, and Timothy Vine, Fayette. Dissolution of marriage.
Travis Schaller, Swanton, and Kaitlyn Schaller, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Casey and Paige Elson to Morgan Pendleton, 424 N. Brunell St., Wauseon.
Kirk and Sarah Young to Groenweg Real Estate, LLC, 221 Darlene Drive, Wauseon.
Lonny and Shelly Huner to Jacob and Autume Huner, 13979 County Road AC, Wauseon.
German Township —
Kevin and Robin Stamm to Kyler and Allyssia Hootman, 109 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Joan Smith, successor trustee, to Zachary and Paige Grosjean, 200 Church St., Archbold.
Marsha Sauder to Samih Aljamal, 306 Vine St., Archbold.
Timothy and Theresa Lantz, trustees, to Michael and Larissa Williams, 430 Park St., Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Brayton Martin, 24, Defiance, and Brooke Ruffer, 26, Stryker.
Eric Loney, 41, Bryan, and Nichole Crooks, 40, Bryan.
Trent Gillen, 27, Montpelier, and Shelby Herman, 25, Montpelier.
Dana Austin, 49, Bryan, and Rebecca McAfee, 41, West Unity.
Nathan Goebel, 38, Stryker, and Melody Ruth, 31, Bryan.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Lori Alcide to Esther Rosendaul, 203 Glen Arbor Drive.
James and Joyce Boyd to Saunders Theater Operations 3 LLC, 140 S. Lynn St.
Mandy Frank to Paul and Leann Hohstadt, 426 W. Bryan St.
Eric and Julie Beagle to Karen Beck, 516 Newdale Drive.
Tyrel and Amber Frazer to Gary Schmitt, 133 Lawndale Drive.
