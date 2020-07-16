Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Daniel Allen, 29, Mason, Mich., football coach, and Nicole Natter, 29, Buffalo, N.Y., athletic trainer.
Jacob Bilek, 24, Lebanon, Tenn., UPS supervisor, and Nicole Nanez, 25, Lebanon, Tenn., teacher.
Joseph Dyar, 29, Fort Wayne, self-employed, and Tiffany Anderson, 25, teacher.
Joseph Brady, 29, Delta, Department of Defense, and Lynnie Nguyen, 27, Delta, nail technician.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
OneMain Financial Services Inc., Evansville, Ind., vs. Corey Morris, Archbold. Other civil.
Meredith Parker, Delta, vs. Derrick Schumann, Swanton. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Laura Teal, Wauseon, vs. Jason Teal, Wauseon. Divorce.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Loree Wheeler, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Martha Mallott, Waterville, vs. Casey VanOrder, Liberty Center. Other torts.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Jerry and Caroline Richer to Spencer Short, 17823 County Road F, Wauseon.
Jolyn Lambert to Constancia Moreno, 216 Marshall St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Danielle Welch to Nicole Rufenacht, 100 W. Park Drive, Archbold.
Jill Grieser and Melody Grime to Benjamin and Amanda Curry, 116 Quail Run, Archbold.
Rachael Schelling to Craig and Susan Link, 305 Hawthorn Drive, Archbold.
Sarah and Thomas Weiland to Craig Bailey, 05480 County Road 20, Archbold.
Michael and Barbara Short to Kent and Carrie Stamm, 108 W. Lugbill Road, Archbold.
Kent and Carrie Stamm to Collin Vollmar, 108 W. Lugbill Road, Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
David Nailor, 29, Montpelier, and Kayce DeMara, 27, Montpelier.
Tyson Horton, 40, Montpelier, and Margaret Schuurman, Montpelier.
Jeffery Pease II, 49, Edon, and Misty Rice, 40, Edon.
Troy Thorp, 58, Montpelier, and Leonor Garcia, 49, North Adams, Mich.
Marshall Daniels, West Unity, 33, and Erin Taylor, 27, West Unity.
Jordan Birdsall, 23, Montpelier, and Alisha Wheeler, 23, Montpelier.
Chandler Nester, 24, Edgerton, and Jamie Newman, 24, Edon.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Paul Cape, Bryan, and Crystal Cape, Napoleon. Dissolution.
Betty Fockler, Bryan, and Brian Fockler, Bryan. Dissolution.
Scott Wolf, Hicksville, and Heidi Wolf, Bryan. Dissolution.
Christopher Hahn, Defiance, and Ryann Hahn, Bryan. Dissolution.
Amanda Thomas, Bryan, vs. Joshua Thomas, Bryan. Divorce.
Justin Shutts, Bryan, vs. Melissa Shutts, Archbold. Divorce.
Natasha Deyo, West Unity, vs. Christian Deyo, Bellefontaine. Divorce.
U.S. Bank NA, Greenville, S.C., vs. Shirley Wilcox, et al. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
SAC Finance vs. Douglas Brown, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank vs. Jeremy Rohlof, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank vs. Brittney Miller, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Convergence Acquisitions vs. Jerry Castor, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Lutheran Hospital, Cincinnati, vs. Lucas Gary, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank vs. Tatum Siebeneck, Edon. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Susan Nailor, Edon. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
SAC Finance vs. David Culver II, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
SAC Finance vs. Amanda Slatzman, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
SAC Finance vs. Breanne Breck, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
SAC Finance vs. Christy Klingensmith, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
SAC Finance Inc. vs. Kathryn Yockey Lautermilch, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Alan Fackler, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Myrah Fether, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank vs. Randall Echler, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank vs. Chasity Lanius, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Theresa Durbin to Katlin Saneda and Lynzie Litzenberg, 115 Huntington Drive.
Kensington Holdings LLC to Zimkids LLC, 231 N. Main St.
Tasha Frank to Kristi Badgley, 223 W. Bryan St.
Apollo CR LLC to Hillman Walk-in Chiropractic LLC, 128 S. Lynn St.
Ray Koch to Cynthia Sue Zigler, et al, 1104 Fairlawn Drive.
Buyer and seller names unavailable, 726 Crestview Ave.
Michael Spangler, trustee, to Karen and Howard Winzler II, 502 Belmont Ave.
Christopher Zwick to Caitlin Armstrong, 420 Fairview Drive.
Stryker Village —
Paula Hancock to Kirstina Magyar, 805 Shawnee St.
Hemker Real Estate LLC to Rigg Holdings LLC, 601 W. Lynn St.
Center Township —
George Goll III to Gary F. Goll, 01282 County Road 10.
Clive and Dana Anderson to John and Joanne Moats, 108 Sam Anna Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.