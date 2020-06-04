Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Holly Page, Wauseon, vs. Morgan Cout, Wauseon. Other civil.
Jeramie Bishop, Wauseon, and Christina Bishop, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Sean Null, Swanton and Kara Null, Whitehouse. Dissolution of marriage.
Duetsche Bank National Trust, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Glen Davis II, executor, Napoleon. Foreclosure.
McKenzie Kalmbacher, Swanton, and Drake Kalmbacher, Grand Rapids. Dissolution of marriage.
Rita Regrae, Fayette, vs. Angel Huerta, Archbold. Other civil.
Roger Markey, Delta, vs. Amber Bachelder, Delta. Other civil.
Robert Duff, Walbridge, vs. Eagle Express Lines, LTD, South Holland, Ill. Worker’s compensation.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Fifth Third Bank to Flip N Ohio, LLC, 15057 Oak St., Wauseon.
U.S. Bank National Association to Brigelle Thomas and Henry Todd, 445 Windisch St., Wauseon.
First Baptist Church to Sara’s Garden, 854 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Melvin Wyse to John and Deborah Stevenson, 14156 County Road N, Wauseon.
German Township —
Nellie Merillat to Nickolas & Micaela Wilson, 213 Degroff Ave., Archbold.
James Roth, successor trustee, to Peterson Mathias Alexander and Ripke, 1204 Lindau St., Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Michael Crime, 39, Montpelier, and Shaynna Miles, 39, Montpelier.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
James Bruce Jr., Bryan, and Kelley Bruce, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Jason Heffelfinger, Bryan, and Jami Heffelfinger, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Linda Richmond, Pioneer, and Christopher Richmond, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Sara Warner, Edon, vs. Timothy Warner, Edgerton. Divorce.
Patricia Bittle, Montpelier, vs. Nathan Bittle, Jackson, Mich. Divorce.
Stacy Wolff, Bryan, vs. Randy Wolff, Bryan. Divorce.
Wells Fargo Bank, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Peter Gilbert II, Stryker, et al. Foreclosure.
Randall Bethel, Alvordton, vs. Titan Tire Corporation of Bryan, Quincy, Ill., et al. Workers’ compensation.
Pioneer Hometown Hardware LLC, Pioneer, et al, vs. Mark Maxson and Angela Brown, Pioneer. Money judgment.
Jeffery Mills, Edon, vs. James Magda, Livonia, Mich. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Autovest LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Joseph Taliaferro II, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Pharus Funding LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Brian Cheeseman, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Lucas Horg to Horg, in care of Christiana Ferguson, 420 N. Walnut St.
Key Holdings LLC to Keith A. Robinson, 935 W. High St.
Virginia Jaquith to Gary and Ronda Lewis, 416 Pleasantwood Ave.
Carl and Leann Lillard to Justin and Kylee Brown, 617 Wesley Ave.
ABC Bryan II LLC to Ernest Ladd and Lisa Farr Ladd, 409 S. Lynn St.
Stryker Village —
Curtis and Amy Opdycke to Stacy Carter, 503 W. Lynn St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.