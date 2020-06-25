Fulton County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Jordan Atkins, Lyons, vs. Cori Atkins, El Cajon, Calif. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Nathan Fox to Elias King, 601 W. Elm St., Wauseon.

Dustin Downing to Derek Schuette and Audrey Thacker, 720 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Patrick Matthews, et al, to Chelsea and Isaac Jeffers, 16900 County Road K, Wauseon.

Susan Nagel to Lindsey Neifer, 620 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.

German Township —

Martin Kohv to Mark Thatcher, 301 Short-Buehrer Road, Archbold.

Martin Kohv to Mark Thatcher, Short-Buehrer Road, Archbold.

Geneva Miller to Kathy Siler, 310 Park Place, Archbold.

Williams County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Lyn Hopkins, Bryan, and Renee Hopkins, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.

Kaitlynn Ferry, Montpelier, vs. Mark Ferry, Montpelier. Divorce.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, Los Angeles, vs. Nicole Newby, Defiance. Money judgment.

Journal entries

Absolute Resolutions Investments of U.S. Bank, Buffalo, W.Va., vs. Brad Yahraus, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.

Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Randall Echler, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.

Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Devin Piper, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.

Real estate transfers

Bryan City —

Michael Douglas Stiltner to Edith Stiltner, 1820 E. High St.

Chad and Diana Savage to Ryan and Jacqueline Hake, 1103 Greystone Drive.

Audrey Casebere to Tom Miller, 1410 Fieldstone Drive.

Coley Rau to RC Real Estate Holdings LLC, 725 Crestview Ave.

Mark Sammons to Rene Hurd, 415 S. Walnut St.

Stryker Village —

David and Better Wagner to Martin and Rani Cherry, 308 W. Mulberry St.

