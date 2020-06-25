Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Jordan Atkins, Lyons, vs. Cori Atkins, El Cajon, Calif. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Nathan Fox to Elias King, 601 W. Elm St., Wauseon.
Dustin Downing to Derek Schuette and Audrey Thacker, 720 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Patrick Matthews, et al, to Chelsea and Isaac Jeffers, 16900 County Road K, Wauseon.
Susan Nagel to Lindsey Neifer, 620 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Martin Kohv to Mark Thatcher, 301 Short-Buehrer Road, Archbold.
Martin Kohv to Mark Thatcher, Short-Buehrer Road, Archbold.
Geneva Miller to Kathy Siler, 310 Park Place, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Lyn Hopkins, Bryan, and Renee Hopkins, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Kaitlynn Ferry, Montpelier, vs. Mark Ferry, Montpelier. Divorce.
Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, Los Angeles, vs. Nicole Newby, Defiance. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Absolute Resolutions Investments of U.S. Bank, Buffalo, W.Va., vs. Brad Yahraus, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Randall Echler, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Devin Piper, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Michael Douglas Stiltner to Edith Stiltner, 1820 E. High St.
Chad and Diana Savage to Ryan and Jacqueline Hake, 1103 Greystone Drive.
Audrey Casebere to Tom Miller, 1410 Fieldstone Drive.
Coley Rau to RC Real Estate Holdings LLC, 725 Crestview Ave.
Mark Sammons to Rene Hurd, 415 S. Walnut St.
Stryker Village —
David and Better Wagner to Martin and Rani Cherry, 308 W. Mulberry St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.