Fulton County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan Miller, 23, Delta, unemployed, and Sarah Lamb, 20, Delta, fast food service.

Nicholas Hunt, 25, Delta, mechanic, and Paige Green, 24, Delta, ag administration assistant.

Michael Roberts, 33, Swanton, quality engineer, and Jennifer Reese, 30, Petersburg, Mich., para pro.

Randy Wyse Jr., 32, Wauseon, self-employed, and Stephanie Goheen, 34, Wauseon, registered nurse.

Nathaniel Bostic, 23, Wauseon, ISB sprayer, and Breeanna Neuenschwander, 22, production.

Scott DeHollander, 49, Swanton, manager, and Dawn Patterson, 46, Wauseon, environmental services.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Rita Bigras, Fayette, vs. Angel Huerta, Archbold. Other civil.

Roger Markey, Delta, vs. Amber Bachelder. Other civil.

Robert Duff, Walbridge, Ill., vs. Eagle Express Lines LTD, South Holland, Ill. Other civil.

Dan Miller, Wauseon, and Crystal Miller, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.

Bradley Polus, Wauseon, and Alyssa Polus, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.

Carrie Turi, Delta, vs. Village Tax & Financial, Lyons. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Phillip Rich to Bueter Properties, LLC, 1004 Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Richard and Conna Grieser, trustees, to Timothy and Carrie Grieser, 19286 County Road EF, Wauseon.

German Township —

Lawrence and Carolyn Robinson to Isaac Burns and Julian Dominique, 212 Douglas Drive, Archbold.

David and Mary Augustine, trustees, to Chad Schnitkey, 24180 Ohio 2, Archbold.

Phillip and Judith Rupp, trustees, to Max III and Adrianne Smith, 500 Quail Run, Archbold.

Williams County

Marriage licenses

Michael Ridgway Jr., 40, Bryan, and Heather Stoner, 42, Bryan.

Denver Brown, 51, West Unity, and Jennifer Williams, 43, West Unity.

Brandon Downs, 25, West Unity, and Brittany Ely, 26, West Unity.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

David Chiaramonte, Bryan, and Sarah Chiaramonte, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.

Keith Happ, Pioneer, and Kristan Happ, Toledo. Dissolution of marriage.

Bryan-Sand Realty LLC, Indianapolis, vs. Shoe Sensation Inc., Columbus. Money judgment.

Bryan-Sand Realty LLC vs. Regis Corp., Columbus, and Supercuts Inc., Cleveland, et al. Money judgment.

City of Bryan vs. McCann Cleaning LLC, Bryan, et al. Money judgment.

Tyrel Frazer, Bryan, vs. Amber Frazer, Bryan. Divorce.

Casey Heck, Bryan, vs. Andrew Heck, Bryan. Divorce.

Diane Zacharias, Bryan, vs. Thomas Zacharias, Racine, Wis. Divorce.

Journal entries

United Guaranty Commercial Insurance Co. of NC, Columbus, vs. Christopher Brown, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.

Real estate transfers

Bryan City —

Robert Wilson, trustee, to Richard Harpster, 157 Deerfield Circle.

Mabel Chapman to Larry and Connie Baughman, 610 Center St.

Eddie and Marie Douglas to Bernard and Jennifer Wagner, 415 S. Cherry St.

Center Township —

Professional Management Associates LLC to Charles and Sarah Vonseggern, 05005 County Road 13.

Robert Radcliff to Greyson Spangler, 10193 County Road C.

