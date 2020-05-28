Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Kass Chesnut, 30, Wauseon, gym owner, and Elizabeth Schroeder, 26, Wauseon, speech language pathologist.
Isaac Burns, 27, Archbold, project manager, and Jillian Dominique, 27, Montpelier, traffic coordinator.
Tristen Rayot, 21, Whitehouse, student, and Hannah Kern, 23, Archbold, minister leader.
Zebadiah Hites, 24, Delta, civil engineer, and April Michaelis, advanced behavioral specialist.
Cory Sayen, 44, Delta, sales, and Heather Maurer, 42, Delta, hair stylist.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Vicki Hall, Swanton, and George Hall, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Dexter Sierra, Archbold, and Ashley Sierra, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Michael Loeffler, Swanton, and Vicki Loeffler, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Michael Westmeyer, Swanton, vs. Andrea Westmeyer, Swanton. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Ashlie Cardenas, Lyons, and Johnny Cardenas, Lyons. Dissolution of marriage.
Jessica Schultz, Wauseon, and Jon Schultz, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Brittany Mike, Wauseon, vs. Maurice Mike, Mt. Washington, Ky. Divorce.
Russell Eickholt, Wauseon, and Jennifer Eickholt, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Brian Dubois, Holgate, vs. Hanna Dubois, Mayfield, Other civil.
Maria Wagner, Archbold, vs. Michael Wagner, Archbold. Divorce.
Jared Irelan, Delta, vs. Holly Ireland, Delta. Divorce.
Holly Page, Wauseon, vs. Morgan Couts, Wauseon. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Nicholas and Ashley Kessler to Travis Walter, 1209 Apache Drive, Wauseon.
Larry and Elaine Short, trustees, to Lee-Ann Family Limited Partnership, County Roads 18 & B, Wauseon.
Vickie Ernest, trustee, to Richard and Michelle Hite II, 15252 County Road N, Wauseon.
Juan Villarreal Jr. and Arnold Carr to Shaun and Eriin Carroll, 430 Cedar St., Wauseon.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
August Souza, 63, Montpelier, and Leslie Liberty, 56, Montpelier.
Donald Thiel, 40, Blakeslee, and Rebeca Motter, 40, Bryan.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Paul Ridgway, et al, to Victoria Ridgway, et al, 221 N. Beech St.
Shirley Robinette to Nick and Cathy Mohre, 919 E. Wilson St. and 238 Vine St.
Amanda Zehr to Coley Rau, 725 Crestview Ave.
Kacee Ledyard to Christopher and Darcie Coy, 1212 S. Portland St.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Tristen Taylor, 345 Center St.
Stryker Village —
Stephanie Jaggers to Federal National Mortgage Association, 305 S. Defiance St.
Center Township —
U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Dana Austin and Rebecca McAfee, 03065 County Road 9.
