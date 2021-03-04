Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Todd Adams, 50, Swanton, labor, and Kerry Crawford, 50, Swanton, health care.
William Phillips, 43, Holgate, factory, and Melissa Grime-Ritta, 45, Archbold, homemaker.
Elizabeth Romero, 20, Lyons, optical technician, and Emily Bissonnette, 19, Lyons, direct caregiver.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Liana Segrist, Wauseon, vs. Progressive Specialty, Columbus. Other civil.
Michael Gerity, Delta, vs. Tami Gerity, Delta. Divorce.
Torrie Mullins, Wauseon, vs. Christopher Mullins, Wauseon. Divorce.
Theresa Hite, Wauseon, vs. Justin Hite, Wauseon. Divorce.
Lesley Payne, Port Richey, Fla., vs. Kristina Payne, Wauseon. Foreign support.
Annie Smith, Wauseon, and Aaron Stickley, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Claudia Titus to Nancy and Dean Powers, 862 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
German Township —
Lawrence and Ruth Blush to Lawrence and Ruth Blush, 25869 County Road D, Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage license
Tod Crum, 57, Cocoa, Fla., and Patricia Lukaszek, 54, Pioneer.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Quillen Bros. Inc., Bryan, vs. James Holbrook, Edgerton. Money judgment.
Laurie Unger and Carl Unger, Bryan, vs. April K-J. Kuron, Camden, Mich. Money judgment.
Cincinnati Insurance Co., Cincinnati, et al, vs. Zachary McCague, Stryker. Money judgment.
Kayla Harvey and John Harvey, Edgerton, vs. Ronald Flower, Edgerton. Money judgment.
Loraine Vertter, Hicksville; Dale Hamman, Edon; Paul Hamman, Bryan; and Larry Hamman, Margate, Fla., vs. Dean Hamman, Edgerton; and Clarise Eitner, Glendale, Ariz. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, vs. Tabatha Davis, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Jefferson Capital Systems, Columbus, vs. Ammi Forrester, Kunkle. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
The State of Ohio and Williams County vs. Nickolus Toepfer, Washington Court House, et al. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Crystal Labo and Douglas Miller to John Pollock, 808 E. Maple St.
Jerzie Sue Investments LLC to John Durbin Jr., 409 E. High St.
James Wyse to Eric Delventhal, 120 E. Butler St.
Jill Wonderly to Tammy Varner, 203 N. Lebanon St.
Rita Mercer to Ian and Jamie Englehart, 416 Oxford Drive.
Robert and Susan Wisler, trustees, to Jacob and Natalie Parker, 525 Wesley Ave.
Little Kings Properties LLC to Eric Lirot, 400 E. South St.
Stryker Village —
Blake Ruffer to Boone Irwin and Samantha Merillat, 317 W. Curtis St.
Rick Bishop, trustee, to Erica Godsey, trustee, 402 Center St.
Center Township —
Ernest and Melena Stiltner to Kelli Jo Dean and Jason Stiltner, 03868 County Road 10.
Scott Lentos to D-T Smith Properties LLC, 305 Clay St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.